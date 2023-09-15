Reed Birney and Karen Allen in Lunar Eclipse

“The play is so profound in its simplicity, in the relationship of its characters; in the relationship of my character to me. For me to do [one more] play, it would have to be this beautiful," Reed Birney said of his decision to return to the stage for "Lunar Eclipse." Karen Allen, right, co-stars. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MAGGIE HALL

LENOX — Actor Reed Birney hadn’t planned to do any more stage work after Joseph Dougherty’s “Chester Bailey” at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield in 2021, in the fall of 2022 and at Irish Repertory Theatre in New York.

Done. Finished.

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 