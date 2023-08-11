LENOX — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has a rich and storied history at Shakespeare & Company — most memorably as the final production ever at the theater’s former home, The Mount, in 2001.
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.
LENOX — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has a rich and storied history at Shakespeare & Company — most memorably as the final production ever at the theater’s former home, The Mount, in 2001.
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.