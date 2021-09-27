CHATHAM, N.Y. — In these difficult times, a little comfort food for the heart, soul and spirit couldn’t hurt. There is no denying that the 1960s all-woman rock revue, “Beehive,” is a comfort food buffet. It more than satisfied a near-capacity audience of senior citizens at a recent matinee at the Mac-Haydn Theatre where the show is running through Oct. 2 in rotating rep with the Kander and Ebb revue, “The World Goes ‘Round.”
Performed now in a revised version, “Beehive”, which premiered at the Village Gate in New York in 1986, views 1960s social, cultural and political history in America through the prism of the country’s female rock singers and groups with a nod toward the British invasion — Dusty Springfield, Leslie Gore, Lulu — near the end.
Indeed, if there is a thematic thread at all in “Beehive” it has to do with the end of innocence and coming of age of a nation, reflected in the show’s narrator, “Wanda Johnson (the thoroughly captivating Mia Sempertegui), daughter of a Brooklyn housepainter,” she says with disarming simplicity and pride. She begins “Beehive” at age 13 and ends it at the Woodstock festival, just after her college graduation.
In addition to its nostalgia-loaded catalog of songs — among them “The Name Game,” “It’s My Party,” “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Then He Kissed Me,” “Sweet Talkin’ Guy,” and medleys honoring Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Janis Joplin — the production is a fashion and hairstyle parade, thanks to costume designer Tiffany Howard and hair and make-up designer Matthew Oliver.
The cast — Sempertegui, Ashley DeLane Burger, Angie Colonna, Maya Cuevas, Julia Hajjar, and Kiara Hines — performs with commitment, persistence and generally thin, reedy voices that blend well in ensembles while remaining undistinguished, at best, in solos.
The undeniable linchpin here is Sempertegui who, as Wanda, connects with the audience, holds the stage from the get-go and never lets go.
Director-choreographer Bryan Knowlton’s production ranges from uncomfortable, vocally-challenged moments, chief among them Colonna’s seemingly never-ending, styleless, shouting delivery of several Janis Joplin tunes, and her strained "To Sir With Love;" and Burger’s key-challenged “Baby, I Love You.”
At the same time, the show has its share of memorable moments — Hines leading Hajjar, Colonna and Cuevas in a lovely balladlike treatment of The Shirelles’ “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow;” Hines’ powerhouse “River Deep, Mountain High,” backed by Sempertegui, Burger and Hajjar; a rousing “Beehive Dance,” led by Sempertegui; Hajjar, Cuevas and the company in a stylish “You Can’t Hurry Love;” the buoyant opening number, “The Name Game;” and Sempertegui’s “Then He Kissed Me,” backed by Colonna, Burger and Hines.
“Beehive” dutifully references the assassinations of JFK and MLK (a rendition of “Abraham, Martin and John” by Sempertegui, Colonna, Cuevas and Hajjar, each born long after the 1960s had ended, is particularly ingenuous and affecting), the civil rights movement, the flowering of the Flower Generation, the war in Vietnam, women’s empowerment. It all feels necessary and, at the same time, intrusive.
Comfort food — reassuring, familiar; in need of just a touch of spice and seasoning.