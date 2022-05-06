REVIEW: Bridge Street Theatre's 'Clarkston' is a 'journey that falls short of its destination'

CATSKILL, N.Y. — Time is running out for Jake, a gay man in his early 20s from Connecticut who has found himself in Clarkston, Wash., a town with a population of just under 7,500 that gives Samuel D. Hunter’s delicately shaped play, “Clarkston,” its title.
Jake, played with sincerity and vulnerability by Hunter Ringsmith in Daniel Elihu Kramer’s uneven production at Bridge Street Theatre, is at the lowest ebb of his life. He has been diagnosed with juvenile Huntington’s. The effects show in the form of involuntary movements known as chorea. Ultimately, the disease will claim his life. “I’m gonna be dead before I’m 30, pretty much,” he says at one point.
In the wake of the diagnosis, Jake's boyfriend has broken up with him. He majored in post-Colonial gender studies at Bennington College, a major which has taken him nowhere. His parents divorced when he was 12. He’s been out since he was 15 and his parents were “hyper” supportive. His mother — now long since recovered — was addicted to painkillers through most of his childhood
Jake’s self-confidence, sense of purpose and fulfillment in life is virtually drained from his mind and soul. And so, feeling a need to get away from his home in Waterford, Conn., he impulsively jumped in his car and headed west to follow the Lewis and Clark Trail, ending up on the Pacific Coast at the mouth of the Columbia River so he can see, for the first time in his life, the Pacific Ocean.
A distant descendant of explorer William Clark — “my dad’s cousin is a Clark,” he says — Jake, virtually by necessity, has decided to take a much-needed break in his cross-country journey by stopping in Clarkston, which sits on the bank of the Snake River, on the Washington-Idaho border directly across from its 34,000-plus twin city, Lewiston, Idaho, named after the other half of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Despite his advancing physical condition, Jake has taken a job working the night shift stocking shelves in the local Costco, which sits across the street from the hotel in which he is staying. “I thought I could just work there for a while,” he tells his co-worker, Chris, “do something real; wait for the chorea to get better.”.
Chris (played ably and sincerely by Brian Patterson), is helpful, friendly; protective of Jake, even though that will turn out to cost him; cost both of them, in fact.
Chris is a native of Lewiston (which is the setting for a kind of companion play by Hunter titled “Lewiston,” which Bridge Street Theatre produced last season). Tall, amiable, as protective of himself as he is of the more vulnerable, fragile Jake, efficient, Chris nonetheless holds a great deal within himself. He attended community college in Lewiston and harbors dreams of being a writer. He is gay; somewhat closeted. “I am ‘out’ to the people I want to be out to,” he tells Jake at one point. It’s an understatement.
His biggest battle has been his relationship with his mother Trisha (Tara Franklin in an atypical largely one-note performance).
She holds a steady job at the local Denny’s but she lives on the edge. She’s a meth addict, fighting a fitful battle to stay clean, which she is through most of her appearances. Now in her late 30s to early 40s, Trisha had Chris when she was 16. “He’s my favorite guy in the world,” she tells Jake “but he’s not as tough as he looks.”
Trisha is as accepting as she can be of her son’s sexuality in a town that is not quite as accepting and she often carries the brunt, she claims, of the intolerance.
“I know being gay in this town is hard,” she tells Jake, “but it’s not easy for me, either. People think I did something wrong, like I’m a bad mom.”
The history between Trisha and Chris isn’t pretty. To feed her addiction, she got hold of a college savings account Chris had put together from working full time during summer and after school during the year all through high school. “Second half of my senior year, she got ahold of my account and she blew through all of it in three months,” Chris tells Jake. “When I was a junior in college, I almost flunked out of a Comp Lit class because she sold my laptop the day before my final paper was due.
“When I was 14, she kicked me out of the house for six days because I flushed her stash.”
He tries as much as he can to separate his life from hers; promising to walk out of her life permanently if she doesn’t kick her habit but whether he has the strength, the emotional wherewithal to make good on his promise is questionable.
Chris harbors dreams of becoming a writer. He writes short stories; shares one with Jake. Unbeknownst to Trisha, he has applied for acceptance into the famed Iowa Writers Workshop.
“Clarkston” focuses on the relationship — cautiously defined — between Jake and Chris as they each try to find some kind of accommodation within themselves; make their way in a landscape — broad and intimate — that is challenging and formidable.
Kramer’s too dimly lit (designed by Bridge Street Theatre artistic director John Sowle), unevenly paced, too-hushed production does get off to a strong beginning with a strong, confidently played opening scene in which Chris and Jake begin to know each other. From then on, the production moves fitfully; rising often to moments of touching conviction; falling into pits of uncertainty in which the emotional underpinning seems to have gone AWOL. Too often, the playing seems more effortful than effortless. The connections in the complex relationship that develops between Jake and Chris are not fully established. In the end, this “Clarkston” is a journey that falls short of its destination.