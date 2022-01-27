REVIEW: 'Come From Away' moves with 'galvanizing energy and force that never lets go'

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — When the Canadian married writing team, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, traveled to Gander, Newfoundland on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 to research a new musical they were working on “we never expected to hear so many incredible stories or to be welcomed so warmly into the community there, just as they had, a decade earlier, welcomed the stranded “Come From Aways” (referring to anyone not from Newfoundland). The Newfoundlanders told us that the kindness they had shown is ‘just what people do,’” Sankoff and Hein write in their introduction to their handsome published book about their remarkable musical ”Come From Away,” whose dynamic, thoroughly engaging national touring company is at Proctors through Sunday, Jan. 30.
“Now what are you doing? A musical about people making sandwiches? Good luck with that,” Gander airport president Reg Wright asked the pair after giving them a three hour tour of the historic international airport — at one time one of the largest in the world, one Newfoundlander proclaims in the show’s soaring opening number, “Welcome to the Rock.”
As it happens, “Come From Away” is about so much more than people making sandwiches. It is about the generosity of spirit in a community whose population swelled from 9,000 to 16,000 when, on Sept. 11, 2001, with U.S. air space shut down, 38 U.S.-bound airplanes carrying 7,000 passengers from around the world were diverted to Gander and required to remain there for five days until pilots were given the go-ahead to resume their flights.
Over that period, Newfoundlanders from Gander and neighboring communities provided shelter, food, clothing, blankets, communication – more than that, a sense of community and welcome at a time of stress, uncertainty, tragedy.
“It’s our culture, our way of life,” former Gander Mayor Claude Elliott told Sankoff and Hein. “We live on an island where most of the time the weather is harsh and we survive by helping each other. If someone in the community was in need, everyone came forward to help and that’s passed down from generation to generation.”
No wonder, then, that the life force drives this musical and this hugely talented ensemble of 12 performers, who play multiple roles, and a complement of eight musicians who perform drums, bodhran, percussion, whistles, Irish flute, fiddle, harmonium, bouzouki, acoustic and electric guitar and bass, Uilleann pipes. From the show’s simple opening to the hugely involving post-curtain call performance by the show’s instrumentalists, “Come From Away” moves with galvanizing energy and force that never lets go — from the opening “Welcome to the Rock” to the exuberant, life-embracing “Heave Away”/“Screech In,” the closest “Come From Away” has to a big production number; to the touching “I Am Here” by a mother, Hannah (Sharriese Hamilton) whose firefighter son in New York is not returning her increasingly anxious phone calls.
It’s a story of dislocation and also of coming together; of discovery and purpose. The passengers are held on board for a long while before they can disembark. They have no way of knowing where or why they are where they are; where they are going. Uncertain of how long they will have to stay, they adjust to a new reality, especially when a group of them gather in the cafeteria of the school in which they are staying to watch television accounts of the day’s devastation. It is their first understanding of the scope of the day’s unbearable tragedy.
There is nothing sentimental, mawkish or inauthentic here. The stories that emerge here are culled from the extensive interviews Sankoff and Hein conducted during their stay in Gander.
“Come From Away” is very much an ensemble piece but there is in this company some particularly notable work by Marika Aubrey as Beverly, a 51-year-old wife, mother and pilot of an Paris-to-Dallas-bound flight whose passengers are a divorcee named Diane (Christine Toy Johnson) and an ingenuous British oil company executive named Nick (Chamblee Ferguson) who meet by circumstance and, yes, fall in love; James Earl Jones II as Bob, a Black man adjusting to being in a community in which the color of his skin doesn’t seem to matter; Jeremy Woodard as Kevin T., who is traveling with his business and personal partner, Kevin J., a relationship whose fault lines consume them; Julie Johnson as Beulah, supervisor of Gander Academy; Harter Clingman as Oz, a master chef from the Middle East who is regarded with some suspicion by some of the passengers; and Hamilton, who has what well may be this production’s most affecting moments – her solo song “I Am Here” and, later, her long distance call to Beulah to share with her what she has found out about her son. And yet, it almost seems unfair to single out any one performer in a company that is so uniformly strong and accomplished.
The night I saw “Come From Away,” this company held a packed Proctors audience in the palm of its collective hands, from the show’s most intimate, hushed moments to its most celebratory.
Welcome to the Rock.