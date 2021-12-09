'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' will delight fans of the 'Queen of Disco'

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — She was known as the queen of disco but it was a label Donna Summer never liked. As she states over and over again in the jukebox musical biography ”Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at Proctors through Sunday, Dec. 12, she was more than that. She fashioned a reputation proving it. Over a stunning career that hit its highest notes in the mid- to late-1970s and early '80s, the Boston-born and raised singer-songwriter earned, among numerous awards, five Grammys (in the categories of dance music, R&B, rock, and gospel) and an Academy Award for “Last Dance” from the 1978 movie “Thank God, It’s Friday.”
Despite several unsuccessful efforts during her lifetime, Summer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, one year after her death from cancer at age 63.
With Brittny Smith leading the first-person narrative as Diva Donna, “Summer” chronicles the singer’s life and career as she fights her way to credibility and respect in the music industry; asserting her voice not only as a singer and songwriter but also as a Black woman in a white man’s industry.
Backed by an ensemble of keyboards, drums, and guitar, “Summer “ begins big, loud and flashy with “The Queen is Back,” a dazzling affair with flashing lights, sequined dancers and projections by Chris McCleary that, over the course of this 105-minute intermissionless aural assault, are used creatively.
The narrative by writers Colman Domingo, Robert Cray, and Des McAnuff is begun by Diva Donna as she welcomes the audience and then begins reflecting on a career that for all intents and purposes began in Boston with her first public singing appearance in church at the age of 10.
Over the course of the evening, Diva Donna shares her narrative with her youngest self, Duckling Donna (Amahri Edwards Jones), and Disco Donna (a particularly beguiling and engaging Charis Gullage), who handles the bulk of the material, beginning in Summer'’ high school years. She is a headstrong, impulsive teenager who in 1965, at the age of 17, auditions for and is cast in a company of the musical “Hair” in Munich, Germany. She stays on in Germany after the show closes. She finds work as a studio/backup singer; marries an Austrian actor, Helmuth Sommer, with whom she has a daughter Mimi (also played by Jones) and whom she subsequently divorces.
Summer’s big break comes in 1975 when she records “Love to Love You Baby,” a disco demo she had made of a song she co-wrote for another singer. The song was released in Europe only but it was heard by producers at Casablanca Records in the United States who signed Summer to a contract and asked her to re-record the song in an extended version for disco dance play. She recorded the song, with its breathy orgasmic moans, lying on her back in a darkened studio to better summon, she says, the song’s strong sexual undercurrent. The song was released in with the title “Love to Love You.” It hit No. 2 on the charts and the rest, as it is so often said, is history.
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” includes 23 songs, many of them used within the context of the show’s dramatic scenes to help move the narrative along; many of them in big, in-your-face, all-out production numbers. And, yes, Summer’s signature hits are all here, including a sampling of her version of “MacArthur Park” that makes this unbearable, inscrutable, pretentious song somewhat bearable.
Despite the pumped up volume, “Summer" does find some lovely quiet moments, chief among them, “Heaven Knows,” an endearing falling-in-love duet between Gullage’s Disco Donna and John Guaragna’s charming, solid Bruce Sudano, a studio musician who would become Summer’s meant-to-be second husband and with whom she would have two daughters. Also notable is the peaceful “I Believe in Jesus” in which Smith’s Diva Donna acknowledges the peace she has found in the balance she has sought in her life — music, family, home, God.
In the end, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” is what it is — a loud, disco/electronic dance music jukebox musical bio that will delight Donna Summer fans while stopping short of making converts of those who aren’t.