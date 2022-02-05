ALBANY, N.Y. – We hear Tap Griot before we see him in Clinton Turner Davis’ hugely theatrical, if unevenly paced, production of Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan’s “Fly” at Capital Repertory Theatre.

He emerges from the darkness, slowly bit by bit. He is tall; a solid physical presence in tattered jeans and shirt, fading Army jacket and worn backpack. His reddish-blond dreadlocks drop below shoulder length. His tapping begins slowly, then steadily gathers energy. As performed by Omar Edwards, the rhythms from his boot-ensconced feet are strong, assertive and surge like the momentum of a plane taking off. As his dance ramps up, images appear; projections on any or all of five panels above and around him, like window panes in the cockpit and nose of the World War II B-29 bombers; images that, in dizzying array, chronicle the arrival of Black enslaved people in America through the period of Jim Crow; the World War II years through the civil rights movement of the '60s; culminating in footage of President Barack Obama taking the oath of office at his first inauguration.

Drawn from a tradition of West African storytelling, Tap Griot, who appears routinely throughout “Fly,” stands as a narrative spirit and soul; propelling the play’s action; reflecting the emotional climate of the play’s setting and its principal characters – four young Black American World War II servicemen who want to serve their country by becoming part of the first African American Army Air Corps fighters known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

The story is framed by the recollections of one of the four — Dr. Chester Simpkins — better known as Chet (a credible Jeremiah Packer), who has a place on the Capitol steps at Obama’s inauguration.

“I never set out to make (history), son,” Chet tells an inquiring reporter who has asked how he feels on the occasion of Obama’s inauguration. “I’m just realizing now, after all these years, after all those battles waged and only sometimes won, that history is the river we stand in.”

“Fly” tracks Chet and three other servicemen — Oscar Hollingsworth (Trevor McGhie), a young father, husband and unapologetic race man from Ottumwa, Iowa — “Anything and everything for my people,” he says; J. Allen Braithwaite (Yao Dogbe), a British West Indies immigrant who wants to fly to honor his father; and W. Willis (a particularly commanding and nuanced Calvin Thompson), a Harvard educated Chicago born and raised zoot suiter who is joining the air corps, he says, because the uniform is the best way to attract women. “Name’s W.W.,” he tells his fellow trainees, “but my friends call me ‘W.W.W.’ for ‘What women want.’”

The initial setting is Tuskegee, Alabama. 1943. “We had all just entered history’s river, and none of us had any idea to where or how far its current would take us. Or for how long. We just knew, each and every single one of us, that we had one dream, to be a flyer,” Chet tells the reporter.

“Fly” traces these four men through their rigorous training under the command of Capt. O’Hurley (an effective Torsten Hillhouse) who refers to each of his trainees as “George,” after George Pullman. “Hired us to be the porters on his trains,” Oscar explains, “so they called all of us George.”

O’Hurley deeply resents his assignment of training these Black servicemen. “This little experiment in public relations here in West Crap, Alabama, is consuming resources that might be better spent keeping the Krauts and the Japs from invading our shores,” O’Hurley snarls at the four. “ … If any of you had an ounce of patriotism you would wash yourselves out.”

Only one will wash out. “Fly” follows the remaining three through their combat missions in Europe.

Under Davis’ direction, “Fly” is an ably acted affair that combines narrative drama; period popular music; dance — choreographer Hope Clarke has created some impressively executed cadence marching routines that extend military precision into an arena of pure dance; evocative sound effects; and a series of projections, especially in the play’s two key combat sequences, that come close to becoming their own reason for being.

Especially toward the end, Davis’ production moves with more labor and determination than ease. Still, this is a story worth telling; a story of ambition, hope, dreams, possibilities against seemingly impossible odds.

“Up there I was free,” the older Chet tells reporters. “Up there I was divine. Down here I was doubted. Down here I struggled, and sometimes still do. But up there my dreams were as big as the northern sky.

“People kept asking me, ‘How do you feel, Dr. Simpkins? How do you feel?’ I just gave them a smile as bright as something W.W.’d give a pretty girl, and you know what I told them? I said ‘Today, today I’m walking on air.’”