GREAT BARRINGTON — Three words in the title of Alison Larkin’s life-affirming new solo show — grief, musical, comedy — sum it all up. In so many ways, this is a show about the contradictions of life; how we rebound at a time of great loss, and how best to honor a deep and profound love shared by two people over time when death separates them.
THEATER REVIEW
REVIEW: Alison Larkin's 'Grief, the Musical ... a Comedy' is a life-affirming show about love and loss
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.