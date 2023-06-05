<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
THEATER REVIEW

At Barrington Stage, 'Happiest Man' is a 'finely tuned, richly affecting, thoughtful production'

Man stands behind chair looking skyward

Kenneth Tigar plays Eddie Jaku in the world premiere of Mark St. Germain's "The Happiest Man on Earth," based on Jaku's memoir of the same name. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DANIEL RADER

PITTSFIELD — Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, temperaments but few, I suspect, have loomed as large as Eddie Jaku, a German Jew who survived the atrocities at the concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald. Jaku was not simply a survivor. He devoted his life, in the years following World War II, to doing good and promoting good in the world.

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 

