Trouble-in-Mind-HSC-05-23-089.jpeg

Michael Williams, Chelsea Lee Williams, Richmond Hoxie and John Bambery in "Trouble in Mind" at Hartford Stage. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY T CHARLES ERICKSON

HARTFORD, Conn. — There was a breathtaking moment — literally — early in director Christopher D. Betts’ beautifully crafted production of Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind,” which just finished its run at Hartford Stage.

Wiletta Mayer (a luminous Heather Alicia Simms), a middle aged veteran Black actress, has just arrived at a theater to begin rehearsals for a soon-to-open Broadway play — “Chaos in Belleville,” an anti-lynching #BlackLivesMatter play — circa 1957 — written by a “well-intentioned” patronizing white playwright.

Modal

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 