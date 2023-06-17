HARTFORD, Conn. — There was a breathtaking moment — literally — early in director Christopher D. Betts’ beautifully crafted production of Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind,” which just finished its run at Hartford Stage.
Wiletta Mayer (a luminous Heather Alicia Simms), a middle aged veteran Black actress, has just arrived at a theater to begin rehearsals for a soon-to-open Broadway play — “Chaos in Belleville,” an anti-lynching #BlackLivesMatter play — circa 1957 — written by a “well-intentioned” patronizing white playwright.