ALBANY, N.Y. — Think “Hee-Haw” without the wit and you have some idea what playwright Ted Swindley, director-choreographer Gary John La Rosa and his three-member distaff cast are up to in “Honky Tonk Angels,” a country musical that is being given a healthy longer-than-usual run at theREP.
Created by Swindley — who is perhaps best known for “Always … Patsy Cline” — “Honky Tonk Angels” is designed as a celebratory tribute to the iconic women of country music — among others Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Kitty Wells, Bobby Gentry, Etta James.