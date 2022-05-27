GHENT, N.Y. — On its surface, Arlene Hutton’s gentle, unassuming play, “Last Train to Nibroc,” is a boy-meets-girl love story that begins on a crowded train in the winter of 1940 and ends in the spring of 1943 on a porch in rural Kentucky. Simple … and, at the same time, as complex as the lives of Hutton’s characters, May and Raleigh, played by Elisheva Novella and Clayton Rardon in director Sky Vogel’s earnest — if less than fully satisfying — production at Ghent Playhouse.
THEATER REVIEW
REVIEW: Ghent Playhouse's boy-meets-girl love story 'Last Train to Nibroc' is all smoke and no fire
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.