CATSKILL, N.Y. — Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch has an unsettling story to tell in her unsettling play “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes,” which is having its U.S. premiere in a generally workmanlike production at Bridge Street Theatre.
Moscovitch tells her two-character story from the viewpoint of her male protagonist, Jon Macklem (Christopher Patrick Mullen), a forty-something university literature professor and popular novelist; a recurring emotional train wreck who simply cannot get out of his own way, especially when it comes to his sexual appetites, which, by his reckoning, has been prodigious.
At