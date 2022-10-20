IMG_1476.jpg

Abby Burris as Annie and Christopher Patrick Mullen as Jon in a scene from "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN SOWIE

Theater Review

What: ”Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes” by Hannah Moscovitch. Directed by Margo Whitcomb.

With: Christopher Patrick Mullen, Abby Burris

Where: Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge St., Catskill, N.Y.

When: Through Oct. 23

Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Running time: 1 hour, 24 minutes (no intermission)

Tickets: $22, advance; $25, at the door; $10, students

Reservations and information: 518-943-3818; BridgeStreetTheatre.org

COVID policy: Masks are recommended but not required.

CATSKILL, N.Y. — Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch has an unsettling story to tell in her unsettling play “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes,” which is having its U.S. premiere in a generally workmanlike production at Bridge Street Theatre.

Moscovitch tells her two-character story from the viewpoint of her male protagonist, Jon Macklem (Christopher Patrick Mullen), a forty-something university literature professor and popular novelist; a recurring emotional train wreck who simply cannot get out of his own way, especially when it comes to his sexual appetites, which, by his reckoning, has been prodigious.

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 