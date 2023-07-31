LENOX — Troy Maxson looms larger-than-life in August Wilson’s “Fences,” particularly as he is played by “ranney” in the intense, high-powered, if also uneven, production this Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play is being given at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse.
The sixth work in Wilson’s 10-play “American Century Cycle,” “Fences,” set in 1957-58, is a deftly composed, masterly work about family; responsibility; the dreams that sustain us; survival and assertion within an economic and social structure that is prejudiced, discriminatory, racist.