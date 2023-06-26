Ryan Winkles The Stones preview2 Credit GBPT-Kat Humes.jpg

Ryan Wrinkles in a scene from "The Stones" at Great Barrington Public Theater.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAT HUMES

GREAT BARRINGTON — Credit director Michelle Joyner with doing her best to make intellectual and emotional sense out of Australian playwright Kit Brookman’s enigmatic, at best, “The Stones.”

Modal

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 