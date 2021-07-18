THEATER REVIEW

What: “The Stranger.” Written for the stage by Agatha Christie from her short story “Philomel Cottage.” Directed by John Trainor

With: Sasha Conley, Matthew Tyler, Cara Moretto, Stephen Haskett, Monica Bliss

Where: The Theater Barn, 654 Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.

When: Through July 25. 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Thursday and Sunday; 4 p.m., Saturday.

Running time: 1 hour, 57 minutes (including one intermission)

Tickets: $33; $30 (senior citizens and veterans — Sunday matinée)

Reservations and information: 518-794-8989; thetheaterbarn.org

NOTE: All performances are for fully vaccinated patrons only.