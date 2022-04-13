REVIEW: At the Capital Repertory, 'The True' captures the real-life 'force of nature' spirit of Polly Noonan

ALBANY, N.Y. – Blunt; direct; a fiercely loyal, tireless behind-the-scenes mover and shaker in Albany and New York State Democratic Party politics, Dorothea “Polly” Noonan was a force of nature, especially as portrayed by Antoinette LaVecchia in director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill’s passingly involving, workmanlike production of Sharr White’s “The True” at Capital Repertory Theatre.

Theater Review What: "The True" by Sharr White. Directed by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. With (principals): Antoinette LaVecchia, Michael Pemberton, Wynn Harmon Where: Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, N.Y. When: Through April 24 Running time: 2 hours (including one intermission)

Polly — as she was known — began her political career in 1935 when, thanks to her ward leader, she gained a secretarial job with the State Senate Hudson Valley Survey Commission. Two years later, she met Erastus Corning II when she was assigned by Democratic Party “boss” Dan O’Connell. Polly and Corning — “Rasty,” she calls him in the play — formed relationship that lasted well over 40 years; through 11 consecutive terms as mayor of Albany, beginning in 1941 and ending in 1983 when he died of heart failure in a Boston hospital, midway through his term. If ever there was a proverbially strong woman standing behind a successful man, it was Polly.

When asked, Polly, who was married to businessman Peter E. Noonan, referred to herself as Corning’s “confidante.” But the rumor mill referred to her as the mayor’s girlfriend, even though Polly insists, especially to her husband, that she and “Rasty” were never romantically involved. Those rumors didn’t help Corning’s bid in 1977 for a 10th term.

The Albany mayoral campaign of 1977 was like no other for Corning II, whose great-grandfather was mayor of Albany from 1834 to 1837. The Democratic Party “machine” was in disarray after O’Connell’s death. O’Connell not only headed the party but also was Corning’s patron. In addition to running for mayor, Corning sought to secure his hold on the party by taking over as chairman. But O’Connell’s rivals — chief among them Charlie Ryan (a petulant, tantrum-throwing Kevin McGuire) — saw O’Connell’s death as an opportunity to wrest party control from the old guard, exemplified by Corning, and infuse the party with young blood and fresh ideas. For the first time in all his mayoral campaigns, Corning faced a challenge from within his own party. A bright, young state senator named Howard C. Nolan (a credible David Kenner), threw his hat into the ring.

In addition, the fissures in his marriage are becoming more pronounced. It is no accident that Corning finds comfort and relief in the company of Polly and Peter, in their home, rather than in his own home with his wife, Betty (played by Yvonne Perry; seen but not heard only once late in the play as a shadowy figure in the background)

“The True” plays out during an eight-month period in 1977 leading up to and including primary night. History tells us the outcome so it is no spoiler to say that Corning overcomes a 19-point deficit in the polls to secure the nomination.

But the stakes couldn’t be higher. Even though they’ve been circulating for years, Corning can’t afford to let the rumors about his relationship with Polly upset the political apple cart this time. Corning dumps Polly in the play’s opening scene. It is a tough, certainly unexpected turn for Polly who, albeit shaken and confused, is nevertheless stirred to work hard behind the scenes to secure a Corning victory.

LaVecchia’s Polly is a brash, in-your-face figure who can wheel and deal with the best of them but because she’s a woman, the good-old-boy political network views her as, at best, a nuisance, an object of vilification rather than a skilled political operative. This is her life, her passion, her need, her skill; her steadfast devotion. When, at one point, she realizes that a young man (nicely played by Jack Mastrianni), she has pressured Corning to make room for on a state senator’s staff turns out to be less than she expected, she screams ”Where’s the devotion? Where’s the f—--- devotion?!” as she throws him out of her house, having invited him to join her and her husband for dinner.

It is a moment that is at once outrageously funny, horrifying, and remarkably revealing about Polly.

For all the real-life suspicions about Polly’s relationship with Corning, as played here by Michael Pemberton, he hardly seems worth all that devotion and sacrifice. The chemistry between LaVecchia’s Polly and Pemberton’s Rasty is more talked about than palpable.

As Peter, Harmon exquisitely navigates the course of a man trying to find a comfort level in his role — roles, really — as Polly’s husband on the one hand and, on the other, his own self, separate from Polly. His scenes with Polly – and one scene with Corning that catches an unease beneath the surface of their friendship — are the production’s most effective.

There is a moment in which Peter relays to Polly his feelings when, as the elevator doors close behind him as he is leaving his office, he overhears part of a conversation between two secretaries in which one of them says to the other “You know she’s the mayor’s girlfriend, right?” Collateral damage. And in the end that is where “The True” comes to rest; in the question the play asks without verbalization. Is that collateral damage worth the effort that surrounds it?