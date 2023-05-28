STOCKBRIDGE — Playwright Heidi Schreck appeared in the first productions of her “What the Constitution Means to Me” Off-Off-Broadway, Off-Broadway, Broadway and in its West Coast premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.
Watching Kate Baldwin go to work on this piece at Berkshire Theatre Group’s intimate 122-seat Unicorn Theatre it feels as though the play was written for her; so completely does Baldwin own it — not to mention the stage, which she makes home for just under an intermissionless two hours.