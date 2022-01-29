REVIEW: 'Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous' has 'nothing particularly new, insightful or revelatory' to say

HARTFORD, Conn. — After 33 years in self-imposed exile in Europe, American actress Anna Campbell, the pivotal figure in Pearl Cleage’s largely forgettable play, “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous,” is coming home.
Played credibly but with no particular distinction by Terry Burrell in director Susan V. Booth’s handsomely mounted workmanlike production at Hartford Stage, Anna earned her reputation as a highly idiosyncratic performance artist with her controversial one-woman show, "Naked Wilson," an evening of monologues from August Wilson’s play “Fences” which she performed naked in an act of feminist protest. Her angry, raucous work cost her. With her stridency and sense of outrage galloping at full tilt, critics and audiences reacted negatively. Producers, directors stopped calling. Together with her lifelong friend and manager, Betty Samson (a listless Marva Hicks), Anna has retreated to Europe. From their home base in Amsterdam, Anna has been performing throughout the continent in classical theater roles, particularly as Medea and Clytemnestra but now even those opportunities are drying up, It’s been two years since she last worked.
Now in her mid-60s, this lioness in winter has returned to her native Atlanta at the invitation of an outdoor feminist theater festival on the assumption that she’s been invited to perform her signature piece one last time before putting it in mothballs. The truth is that she has been invited to the festival to be honored with a lifetime achievement award and watch as a young, inexperienced artist performs "Naked Wilson." It falls to Betty to soothe Anna’s deeply wounded pride and, together with festival organizer Kate Hughes (a fully resonant and engaged Cynthia D. Barker), help Anna adjust to the cold reality of her situation. It doesn’t help that the performer, Precious “Pete” Watson (Shakirah Demesier), is a pole dancer and porn actress who has no conventional acting experience, let alone familiarity with August Wilson’s plays.
Demesier takes the full measure of “Pete” in a robust, go-for-broke performance as a young woman who surprises Anna, Betty, Kate, and us, as she develops her own thoughts about August Wilson’s writing in general, nuances in “Fences” in particular, and the ways in which "Naked Wilson" can be rethought, retooled.
Set entirely in the $500-per-night Atlanta hotel suite the festival has booked for Anna and Betty (exquisitely designed by Collette Pollard), this lightweight piece from a heavyweight playwright has a fair amount on its mind — the nature of theater; aging; passing the torch; the ways in which people reinvent themselves, make accommodation with the shifting rhythms of life, time, generations. But there is nothing particularly new, insightful or revelatory here.
As played by Burrell in an essentially by-the-numbers performance, Anna is little more than a self-absorbed whiner. For all her insecurities and fear, Anna winds up going gently into her next act which would be all well and good, I suppose, if she, Cleage, and Booth had given us material worth the investment of time and engagement.