GREAT BARRINGTON — A free staged play reading is coming to Great Barrington this Saturday evening. The creative team — Chris Noth, Ken Cheeseman and Elizabeth Aspenlieder — is promising it will be a reading unlike any other.
The play is Eugene Ionesco’s avant-garde Theatre of the Absurd (he preferred the name "Theatre of Derision") masterpiece, “Rhinoceros,” set in a small town whose residents, one by one, are turning into rhinoceroses.
The performance is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. in the East Room, the smaller (85-seat capacity) of the event halls at St. James Place.
“We think the acoustics are better in that space,” Noth said by phone from his part-time South County home. “This is a dense text, often with two conversations going on at the same time. It’s important the play’s language be heard [clearly].”
Written in 1959, “Rhinoceros” had its first productions in Paris in January 1960 and London in April 1960. The play made its Broadway bow in January 1961 in a production that co-starred Eli Wallach, Anne Jackson, Jean Stapleton and Zero Mostel.
For some time, the play has been top of mind for Noth. He considered mounting a production on London’s West End, and then, perhaps, for the Chichester Festival outside London. Along came COVID. When the pandemic subsided and theaters were reopening, Noth sensed that audiences were looking for lighter entertainment “than something that rips your insides out while you’re laughing.”
Noth mentioned “Rhinoceros” to a good friend — film, television and stage actor Ken Cheeseman. Noth met Aspenlieder following a performance of “The Approach” in which she appeared earlier this summer at Shakespeare & Company. Aspenlieder signed on as lead producer, with Noth and Cheeseman co-producing and co-directing and all three are part of the cast of actors they assembled from their various contacts in and around the Berkshires. They had an informal reading in May at Noth’s home.
Noth firmly believes that 62 years after its first performances, ”Rhinoceros” has relevance, especially now.
“You can take this play to any generation and it will speak to that generation,” Noth said.
“The play has so many layers,” Aspenlieder said. “On the surface, you see these people who are respectable, logical, regular folk. Then something happens to make people go the other way toward violence, death, destruction, deceit; people whom you thought were reasonable; [who knew the difference between] right and wrong, good and evil choose to go the other way. It illuminates humanity and how easily it can waiver.”
Directing “Rhinoceros,” especially, perhaps in a reading, has its challenges. Noth likens the play to a ballet. “It’s very dense, very sly,” he said. “There is forward motion in everyone’s point of view. It's important to make the text crystal clear, push the argument of the play forward and not get bogged down [in ideas]. We want people to be entertained while they are being asked to think about important things.”
Several surprises are in store during the performance. In addition, the assignment of roles may not be decided until the performance itself, Aspenlieder suggested.
“Let’s just say that casting is intentionally fluid," she said.
It should come as no surprise that ”Sex and the City’s” Mr. Big is thinking big when it comes to “Rhinoceros’” future. Noth is hoping Saturday's reading will lead to a full-blown production somewhere down the line, for which Noth has some grand visual ideas.
“This reading really is to see if there is a viable production here,” Aspenlieder said.
Other than that, she and Noth suggested that theatergoers watch out for rhinoceroses on their way home after the show. After all, one never knows.
ONSTAGE
What: “Rhinoceros” by Eugene Ionesco. A staged reading. Directed by Chris Noth and Ken Cheeseman. Produced by Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Chris Noth and Ken Cheeseman
With: Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Gregory Boover, Kale Browne, Ken Cheeseman, Cloteal Horne, Lawrence James, Paula Langton, Chris Noth, Rocco Sisto, and Walker Jones
Where: Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Tickets: Free (available at the door only; seating is limited)
Information: saintjamesplace.net