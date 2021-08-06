PITTSFIELD — Imagine walking through a house that features every kind of art, from ritual theater to photography to ceramics, and in which each room represents a different life experience — each with the purpose of offering a fresh perspective, a vision of a fertile, resilient and equitable future with Black, Indigenous and immigrant women of color at the center.
For five days, starting Friday, Aug. 13, this vision will become a reality as “Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision” opens to the public at the Whitney Center for the Arts at 42 Wendell Ave.
"What I thought [of] was a literal house with many rooms, where each room would represent a stage or theme of life or initiation,” said Pooja Prema, founder and artistic director. “An audience would walk through, from room to room, and witness each of these archetypal experiences in a visceral and tangible way rather than as an abstract concept.”
About 70 women, she said, worked on this project with the goal of bringing awareness and celebration to changes and life experiences that women, especially women of color, go through.
The first "Rites of Passage" project occurred in 2013. Prema said she initially did not intend to revive the project, but after a time, she envisioned the project happening again, this time, with women of color as the focus. The first iteration, in 2013, she said, featured work mainly by women who were white, due to the mostly white population of the Berkshires, she said.
“I deeply feel that women and people of color need to be central in that reimagining of our shared humanity and our human potential, so 'Rites of Passage' is here to do that,” Prema said.
One of the house’s main focuses, she said, is to take a look at our collective past and present, and clearly envision a more inclusive and empathetic future. Thus, this iteration of the project became “Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision.”
Each of the 21 rooms in the house is entirely unique, and the kind of medium used to represent each rite of passage depends on the artist curating the room.
Prema curated four rooms and co-curated three. Her work, she said, is mostly collaborative and she loves involving as many artists as possible, especially when bringing a meaningful vision into reality.
“It’s a talent to bring a room to life,” she said. “It’s a very unique experience, and beautiful when it finally comes into view.”
One room that Prema is especially excited about is the grief room, which features portraits of women from African, Asian, Middle Eastern and Native and Latin American diasporas. Each portrait takes up one of the four walls of the room and is curated by two different photographers. The walls are illuminated, which Prema said will be “breathtaking to see.”
The room, “V is for Victory,” curated by Prema, serves as the culmination of the entire house. It features a gigantic tapestry woven by artist Cynthia Alberto of Brooklyn's Weaving Hand studio, as well as ceramics made by artist Jenny Min. The room also includes a tremendous amount of flowers.
“[V is for Victory] is about the history of human beings, the future of humanity and the reflowering of this earth,” Prema said.
The house also prominently displays soil, seeds, flowers, fruit and water as a metaphor for life cycle processes and the fundamentals of being alive on this earth.
“We come from the soil, we return to the soil,” Prema said. “We live on water, we are water. That’s a huge part in a way that it wasn’t last time.”
Nine people will be let into the house every five minutes, and they will be guided throughout the house, being able to spend a few minutes in each room. It will take over an hour and a half to go through the whole house.
Prema said that the performances are a crucial part of the living museum, and that each person will experience the house in a different way.
“It’s not a museum experience that people are used to,” she said. “They’re very much more engaged in the process. The experience for each person is going to be entirely unique.”
At the very end of the experience, audiences are invited to write their own passage to be hung up in a collective installation. At the first iteration of "Rites of Passage" in 2013, Prema said her favorite passage that someone wrote was, “‘By the time I got to the second room, I realized it’s not so bad being a woman after all.’”
The opening performance, 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, will only be available to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) audiences. The rest of the performances, including Friday's 6 p.m. performance, will be open to the general public.
“We’re hoping that local community members will come and see it, particularly people of color who have not been part of the Berkshire arts scene largely because our experiences are not reflected in art culture here in the Berkshires,” Prema said.
Tickets can be purchased by donation on a sliding scale from $1 to $50.
“We wanted this to be accessible to everyone,” Prema said, as she is hoping that people who have the means to pay more will donate more, and people who do not have the means to donate a lot of money can still participate and experience the house. Additionally, 25 percent of proceeds will go to various organizations working to support BIPOC individuals.
Prema said she hopes that audiences will walk away feeling either a deeper understanding of the experiences of women or a greater pride at being a woman.
“We all experience these things and it’s something to really be in celebration of rather than the way that we live, which is to hide everything behind closed doors,” she said. “We’re literally opening the doors of this house, and of these rooms, for all of us to walk through and to see ourselves reflected in all of them, as well as those who are unlike us.”
She also hopes audiences will reflect on what a rite of passage means to them and why they are important and should be honored.
“I want people to come in and have a personal recognition of what a rite of passage means to them, no matter their race or gender,” she said. “I want people to have a reimagining of what’s possible in our life and society if we honor rites of passage. I truly believe that that will change the world, and that’s why I’m doing this project.”