WILLIAMSTOWN — In 1912, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its Rodin Gallery, the first gallery in its history dedicated to a living artist.
Auguste Rodin, by then, had caught the eye and the hearts of American millionaires, specifically of patrons Katherine Seney Simpson and her husband, John Woodruff Simpson. Katherine Seney Simpson would be the driving force behind the gallery; urging sculptor Daniel Chester French, chairman of The Met’s Committee on Sculpture to acquire Rodin’s work. Another U.S. millionaire, Thomas Fortune Ryan, a tobacco, insurance and transportation magnate, would write a check for $25,000 to purchase Rodin’s work for the gallery.
But this love affair with Rodin was not always the case. Rodin first exhibited in the United States in 1876, at the Centennial International Exhibition in Philadelphia, but, his work went unnoticed, unsold. It was not the right time, as Gilded Age collectors were preoccupied with their “bric-a-brac” collections, accumulations of Far East, “Orientalist” and European objects that filled tables and lined walls. Sculptures were intended to complement the décor of their block-long mansions. Interestingly enough, it would be the ruthless businessmen, the so-called “robber barons” — J.P. Morgan, William A. Clark, James J. Hill and Charles T. Yerkes — who would take an interest in more classical works — through dealers who had access to European collections that were being sold off by the bankrupt aristocracy.
Amongst all this, Rodin’s work began entering American collections, at a slow trickle. In 1893, Rodin’s Bust of St. John the Baptist became part of The Met’s collection. The buzz around this piece led to three pieces of his work being featured at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Sara Tyson Hallowell organized the exhibition, a show of more modern French art, with Rodin being the only sculptor.
“She was convinced the marbles would be bought before the end of the exhibition,” Antoinette Le Normand-Romain, Rodin scholar and guest curator of “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern,” at the Clark Art Institute, said of Hallowell’s confidence in the burgeoning interest in Rodin’s works. “One of the marbles was Cupid and Psyche, from the beginning of Rodin’s The Gates of Hell, when Rodin was interested in the expression of bodies … The sculpture started a scandal.”
The sensual nature of the statue, the young lovers, naked and entwined, was deemed as too erotic, not fit for public view.
“The sculptures were enclosed in a cabinet and the public could only see the works if they asked,” she said. The works went unsold and were shipped back to France, but the controversy over his works at the World’s Fair drew interest from wealthy Americans. By 1900, American artists, journalists, dealers and more importantly, wealthy socialites were visiting Rodin in his studio. And thus began the American love affair with Rodin, heralded in by collectors such as Katherine Seney Simpson.
Psyche and Cupid is one of 50 sculptures and 25 drawings that comprise, “Rodin in the United States.” On view at the Clark Art through Sept. 18, it is one of the largest Rodin exhibitions in the United States in the last 40 years. Through these works, the exhibition endeavors to tell the story of the collectors, agents, art historians and critics who made Rodin a known name in America and considers the artist’s influence and reputation in the U.S. from 1893 to the present.
AMERICAN COLLECTORS
“The love story between Rodin and the United States, which first blossomed through the friendship between the artist and Katherine Seney Simpson, has never ended,” Le Normand-Romain said.
While the Simpsons were busy collecting and commissioning Rodin pieces, and encouraging their friends as well, Loïe Fuller — modern dancer, choreographer, and good friend of Rodin — served as an agent, acting as an intermediary to collectors and museums in the United States.
Uninterested in presenting another history on Rodin, Le Normand-Romain has chosen to focus on the work, the pieces that flowed into America and how they moved from private collector to public and private museum collections. And there is emphasis on Rodin’s drawings. Unlike other sculptors, Rodin did not sketch his works on paper first. Instead, he sketched with clay, sculpting his models as they moved around his studio, casting those forms in plaster for later bronze works. Sketches came after the fact. Rodin would make his drawings while looking at the model, always, never at the paper.
By 1900, Rodin was spending less time on sculpting and more time on drawing, she said. The basis of his sculptures became “assemblages” — plaster castings from previous works assembled in new ways. An arm from one sculpture can be seen, in a slightly different position in another work. In the case of Fugit Amor (also known as The Sphinx), an assemblage, comprised of two figures, one of which is the more famous statue, The Prodigal Son.
“Rodin was not interested in realism, he was interested in composition,” Le Normand-Romain said, noting that in his studio, he exhibited the plasters, which patrons could order in bronze or marble. Rodin’s assistants would carve the marble, cast the bronzes under his watchful eye.
“You can tell, you can feel, who was doing the carving,” she said. Rodin had at least 30 assistants during his active period.
A NEW GENERATION OF COLLECTORS
By 1915, a new generation of collectors was enamored with Rodin. Alma de Bretteville Spreckels, a philanthropist and heiress to a sugar fortune, collected and donated Rodin’s art to the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. Samuel Hill, a businessman and railroad executive in the Paciﬁc Northwest, founded the Maryhill Museum in Goldendale, Wash., which includes more than eighty pieces by Rodin. In Philadelphia, cinema magnate Jules Mastbaum realized that commissioning new bronzes from the Musée Rodin afforded a way to obtain original objects. He created the Rodin Museum — the American version of the Paris museum — in Philadelphia, displaying what were considered the essential works of Rodin at that time. The Simpsons’ collection, donated by Katherine in 1942, would go not to The Met, but to the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.
Like most artists, or artistic movements, Rodin fell out of favor for a time, with museums pushing his more experimental and erotic pieces into storage during the 1940s. But then, in 1954, Alfred Barr, director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, voiced a desire to add a bronze cast of Rodin’s Monument to Balzac (MoMA’s Monument to Balzac is on view at The Clark) to its collection. And a new interest in Rodin began in America, and museums began adding to their collections again.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EXHIBITION
Those seeking a chronological history of Rodin or his work will be disappointed at first, as the only timeline in use here is dictated by the collectors and flow of artwork from Europe to the United States, and then from collector to museum collection. Instead, visitors will find a unique perspective on Rodin, the tale of American collectors through the research and curation of a French scholar. And what a wonderful perspective it is.
Cast aside are the burden of histories, of pedigrees, of artistic schools of thought. Laid bare, for all to see, are the works in their genius — smooth-finished marbles sit next chiseled-marked slabs, rough and raw and beautiful; plaster castings, bronzes — masterworks and lesser known pieces side-by-side, multiple castings in various sizes. There are three examples of Rodin’s Hand of God, in marble, bronze and plaster, and one of the first castings of The Man with the Broken Nose. And there is Balzac, in the gallery to the right of The Clark’s main entrance, where a temporary “Rodin Library” is filled with books and casual seating.
As the show flows through its three “periods” — The Collectors, The Era of Museums and The Revival — there is plenty to see. There’s the Fallen Caryatid, thought to be the first Rodin work in an American collection, The Met’s Bust of St. John the Baptist, and Cupid and Psyche, on loan from the Iris Cantor Collection. Also worth noting in The Collectors works are the bust of Katherine Seney Simpson, Study for St. John the Baptist, today known as The Small Walking Man, and a small version of The Thinker, in bronze, on loan from Yale.
In the Era of Museums, The Prodigal Son (original model before 1887, enlarged 1893), The Fallen Angel, The Clark’s Man with Serpent, 1885, and The Kiss are all worth noting, as well as two of the three Hand of God statues. You might be distracted though, once you glimpse the Baltimore Museum of Art’s 6-foot-tall, 1,700-pound edition of The Thinker, (which has never been on loan before).
Once dazzled, head out through the revival, where you’ll be treated to the likes of Iris, Messenger of the Gods; The Age of Bronze, The Walking Man and Dance Movement H, c. 1911, among other delights.
While not a traditional exhibition of a master’s works, it’s a very fitting show for its subject — unique in every perspective.
ART REVIEWWhat: “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern”
Where: Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown
When: Through Sept. 18.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, July and August, Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. through June.
Admission: $20. Free for 21 and under and students with a valid ID.
Tickets and more information:413-458-2303, clarkart.edu