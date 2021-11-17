The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is about to get underway and it's easy to forget to take a moment for yourself. We suggest you pause, as an act of self care, to take a moment to view some of the amazing art found in small galleries around the Berkshires. To get you started, we're recommending five exhibitions that will be gone by Dec. 5.
BEAUTIFUL INTRUSIONS
What: "Beautiful Intrusions," an exhibition of invasive plants, showcases work made over the last two years which explores the presence of invasive plants and other forms of human intervention on the Northern Berkshires landscape.
Where: The Plant Connector, 48 Eagle St., North Adams
Who: Nina C. Pelaez
On view: Through Dec. 5.
THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
What: 'The Best of Both Worlds' explores the beauty of urban and rural landscapes — from magnificent cityscapes of New York City to the Berkshire countryside.
Where: Bernay Fine Arts, 296 Main St., Great Barrington
Who: Sonya Sklaroff, Sandy Litchfield, Olive Ayhens and Katherine Dufault
On view: Through Dec. 5. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday; noon to 4 p.m., Sunday.
DISTILLATIONS
What: Artists Peg Dotchin, Jesse Tobin McCauley and Ilene Spiewak have met the chaos, confusion and concerns of this moment in their artistic processes. Each artist brings her passion for art and design to "Distillations."
Where: The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield
Who: Peg Dotchin, Jesse Tobin McCauley and Ilene Spiewak.
On view: Through Nov. 28. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and by appointment.
EXPOSED: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED
What: "Exposed: Viewer Discretion Advised" is an exhibition of varied media, painting, drawing, found object, charged content, sometimes inappropriate. The gallery is fitted with imagery sure to challenge the viewer. Sound accompanies the exhibit.
Where: Eclipse Mill Gallery, 243 Union St., First Floor Gallery, North Adams
Who: Martin Landau
On view: Through Nov. 30.
FOXY WOOL, RECENT WORK BY MARK OLSHANSKY
What: "Foxy Wool" highlights Mark Olshansky’s needlepoint, created with stitches worked across a small grid ground cloth. The exhibit showcases his motifs, which range from geometric to abstract as well as the complex stitching he uses to create color blending, shading, and texture.
Where: Knox Gallery, Monterey Library, 452 Main Road, Monterey.
Who: Mark Olshansky
On view: Through Dec. 4. Gallery is open during library hours.