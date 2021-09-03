Photojournalist Todd Maisel was traveling between assignments on Sept. 11, 2001, when he heard calls go out over his police scanner, indicating something was happening at the World Trade Center.
"I was on 125th Street when I heard it. Then a police emergency services truck passed by me. I made a heavy U-turn and got in right behind it. I got down [to the World Trade Center] very fast and that's how I was able be there when the second plane hit," Maisel, now a full-time resident of Becket, said during a recent interview with The Eagle.
Maisel, who worked for the New York Daily News for 18 years until he was laid off in 2018, documented the day's events, including the collapse of the twin towers and the subsequent rescue efforts. In all, he spent a week at ground zero, photographing the aftermath of the terrorist attack and assisting in the search and rescue efforts.
"Most people don't make the connection as to why there was so much press there [at the World Trade Center] so quickly. The reason was we were all out for the primary [election]. I was out in the Bronx for 6 a.m./6:30 a.m.," he said. "A mayoral candidate was voting and I had to photograph him. I had another job in the city. I came into Manhattan, which put me in a good location to respond. I would not have normally been so close. Normally, I was in Brooklyn and it would have taken me much longer to respond to it. I was in the right place at the right time for me."
To mark the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, Maisel has put together an exhibit of 50 photographs for a month-long exhibit at the Becket Arts Center. "20 years after 9/11 — A Witness to Terrorism and Recovery," will open at the arts center on Friday, Sept. 10. On Monday, Sept. 13, Maisel will participate in a lecture and discussion forum at the arts center.
"I've created a combination of 50 pictures of before and after; before the collapse, during the collapse and after the collapse and then subsequent commemorations, pictures that kind of tell you what people are still feeling to this day. I still go down there for the memorial. You still see people crying. There's still a sense of loss. Most people have moved on; that's a healthy thing. But that doesn't mean you forget. Because if you forget, you know what happens? You're going to repeat what happened."
Maisel, who recently retired from AM New York Metro, where he was the breaking news editor, narrowly escaped the collapse of both towers on 9/11 and helped recover two firefighters injured in the collapses. He was later honored by both the Uniformed Firefighters Association and the National Press Photographers Association for his efforts during the rescue operation and for documenting the unfolding horror.
"I'm trying not to use the stuff that is too heavy, but there are photos that are important to me," he said, pointing to one of several firefighters conversing in a parking lot in a photo on his laptop screen. "Like this one here. This was the first firefighter who was killed on 9/11. He was in the parking lot and a jumper landed on him."
In another photo, taken from near the base of the World Trade Center buildings, plumes of black smoke billow out of the twin towers.
"This is the last picture of the World Trade Center; of the two buildings standing," Maisel says. "This is the last picture, because not five seconds later, that building was coming towards me."
Maisel said he has made a point to share his story and those of others.
"I've always felt it was important to tell the story and remind people of what happened and of the sacrifice that was made that day," he said. "For me, it's about telling the story of what went on that day, of the people who showed up, of the brotherhood, of all the people who came down to help. I want to remember all the people that gave their lives; all the people who went into those buildings. "