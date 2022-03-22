Shakespeare & Company adds four contemporary works to 'sapphire season'

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company will mark the reopening of the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre on May 6, following a two-year, pandemic-related closure.

"The Approach," a contemporary play by Mark O'Rowe, May 6 - 29, in the Bernstein Theatre, officially begins the company's 45th season which runs through Oct. 30.

The Bernstein Theatre won't be the only reopening celebrated by theater goers this summer, as the company has announced the long awaited return of its concessions and gift shop. Shakespeare & Company will also celebrate the one-year anniversary of the opening of the New Spruce Theatre, its 500-seat amphitheater.

In addition to the "The Approach," the theater company also announced three more contemporary works slated for the upcoming season: "A Walk in the Woods," July 16 through Sept. 4, outdoors in the Roman Garden Theatre; "Hymn," July 22 through Aug. 28, indoors at the Bernstein Theatre; and "Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues," Sept. 23 through Oct. 30, in the Bernstein Theatre.

The four contemporary productions join previously announced works, "An Iliad," June 3 through July 3, indoors at the Tina Packer Playhouse, and two classical productions — "Much Ado About Nothing," July 2 through Aug. 14, outdoors at the New Spruce Theatre; and "Measure for Measure," Aug. 19 – Sept. 18, indoors at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

Tickets for all six productions, ranging in price from $37 to $82 are now on sale through the Shakespeare & Company box office by calling 413-637-3353, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and online at shakespeare.org. FLEXpasses for packages of three and five shows also are available.

The company's "Sapphire Season," a nod to the traditional 45-year anniversary gift, carries an additional theme of "Sigh no more ... one foot in sea and one on shore," symbolizing an emergence from difficult times that, nevertheless, are still close behind. The theme is borrowed from "Much Ado About Nothing."

“We’re thrilled that this venue can serve present times and future generations of theater-lovers,” Artistic Director Allyn Burrows said in a news release, noting how the new outdoor theater pays homage to Greek amphitheaters and the troupe's own beginnings, performing on the ground of The Mount. “Now, Shakespeare’s words resonate among these spruce trees, as they have in the pines at The Mount and the lilacs of the Roman Garden Theatre.”

"The Approach," written by O'Rowe and directed by Mark Farrell and Tina Packer, follows the story of Anna, Cora and Denise, as they converse over coffee about their shared childhoods and burgeoning middle-age, with much left unspoken. Through conversation, the three women draw us into their inner lives. Listen carefully. What will they reveal to each other? And what does each have to hide?

"A Walk in the Woods," written by Lee Blessing, will be directed by James Warwick. In this play, two superpower arms negotiators, a Russian and an American, meet informally in the woods on the outskirts of Geneva. The Russian, Botvinnik, is urbane and humorous but also seasoned and cynical. His American counterpart, Honeyman, is inquisitive and determined, fervently hopeful about what can and must be achieved to maintain peace. Meeting as the seasons change, the pair develop a friendship that belies the antagonisms of the world order.

"Hymn," written by Lolita Chakrabarti, will be directed by Regge Life. This soulful play, filled with music, asks what it takes to be a good father, brother, or son. It begins at a funeral, where two men meet. One knew the deceased, the other did not. Benny is a loner with a wife and children, while Gil longs to fulfill his potential. They form a deep bond, but cracks appear as they begin to realize that true courage comes in different forms.

"Gold Leaf Rag Time Blues," written by Charles Smith, is the story of a young African American boy and an aging vaudevillian thrown together in circumstances beyond their control. Their unusual connection, as discovered through stories and music, illustrates how our basic needs and human emotions can cut across the barriers of race, religion and age.

For more information, visit shakespeare.org.