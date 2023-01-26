Shakespeare & Company offering special Valentine's presentation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

LENOX — "My only love sprung from my only hate!"
William Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers will take the stage for a special Valentine's presentation, "I'll Be Thine, Valentine: Romeo & Juliet," 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse. The one-night-only production is directed by Kevin G. Coleman and features the cast Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare.
Tickets are $25 to $35; $12.50 for students.
The cast includes Travis Ascione, Cameron Davis, Ptah Garvin, JoJo McDonald, Stephanie Neuerburg, Savanna Padilla, and Naire Poole. Costume design by Shakespeare & Company costume director Govane Lohbauer and production design by Devon Drohan.
Information and tickets: 413-637-3353, shakespeare.org