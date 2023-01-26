<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
'I'LL BE THINE, VALENTINE'

Shakespeare & Company offering special Valentine's presentation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Naire Poole appears as Juliet in the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of 'Romeo and Juliet,' which will perform at Shakespeare & Company on Feb. 11.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY KATIE MCKELLICK

LENOX — "My only love sprung from my only hate!"

William Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers will take the stage for a special Valentine's presentation, "I'll Be Thine, Valentine: Romeo & Juliet," 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse. The one-night-only production is directed by Kevin G. Coleman and features the cast Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare.

Tickets are $25 to $35; $12.50 for students.

The cast includes Travis Ascione, Cameron Davis, Ptah Garvin, JoJo McDonald, Stephanie Neuerburg, Savanna Padilla, and Naire Poole. Costume design by Shakespeare & Company costume director Govane Lohbauer and production design by Devon Drohan.

Information and tickets: 413-637-3353, shakespeare.org

