Shakespeare & Company's 45th season celebrates reopening of Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company will kick off it's 45th season with two works by Shakespeare and a modern production, "An Iliad," in June.
The company also will mark the one-year anniversary of the New Spruce Theatre, it's 500-seat amphitheater and celebrate the reopening of the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre with three contemporary productions. The Bernstein Theatre has been closed since the summer of 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions. An outdoor production in the Roman Garden Theatre and a festival of weekend offerings in July are also planned.
Sent out to patrons and newsletter subscribers on Friday, Shakespeare & Company announced its first three shows of the season will be: "An Iliad," June 3 through July 3, indoors at the Tina Packer Playhouse; "Much Ado About Nothing," July 2 through Aug. 14, outdoors at the New Spruce Theatre; and "Measure for Measure," Aug. 19 – Sept. 18, indoors at the Tina Packer Playhouse. The rest of the season will be announced in January.
"An Iliad," written by Lisa Peterson and Tony Award-winner Denis O'Hare, will be directed by Jeffrey Mousseau and feature MaConnia Chesser, who has appeared in Shakespeare and Company's productions of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" (2019); "As You Like It" (2018); and "Intimate Apparel" (2017). From Robert Fagles’ translation, "An Iliad" transforms Homer’s epic poem into a riveting monologue. Crafted around the stories of Achilles and Hector with language that is both poetic and conversational, this modern version refreshes a world classic, thus creating a powerful piece of theater that explores the human compulsion toward violence.
Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," will be directed by Kelly Galvin. A celebration of true love, friendship, and wit, "Much Ado About Nothing" features some of Shakespeare’s most satisfying language as it tells the story of two romantic pairings and accompanying comedy, trickery and intrigue.
"Measure by Measure," will be directed by Alice Reagan. Reagan directed a workshop production of the show in the Roman Garden Theatre over four days at the beginning of September. The play centers around Angelo's abrupt appointment to rule over a chaotic and debauched city. He restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom should I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power.
In addition, the company announced its FLEXpasses for three- and five-show packages are now on sale at early-bird prices. For more information, call the box office at 413-637-3353 or visit shakespeare.org.