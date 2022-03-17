Shakespeare & Company offering a weekend of contemporary plays and comedy

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company will host a weekend filled with comedy and contemporary play readings March 26 and 27.
The weekend event, "March Mash-up: Contemporary Readings and Comedy," will feature a night of comedy and the readings of three contemporary plays.
Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival has partnered with Shakespeare & Company to raise scholarship funds for Riotous Youth, the company's summer theater program for children and teens. The comedy festival will present Kevin Bartini & Friends, 8 p.m., Saturday, March 26, with performances by Bartini and fellow comedians Rick Younger and Kerri Louise.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my life,” said Bartini, a Lee native and co-founder of Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival, in a news release. “I have met amazing people and have had amazing experiences — and I credit a good deal of my success to Shakespeare & Company’s Education Program and the life-long training I received.”
Bartini and co-founder David Rice, also a Lee native, say a key aspect of the comedy festival's events is giving back to Berkshires-based organizations.
“The idea is to partner with theaters and businesses in the Berkshires to produce all types of events — from shows to live podcast recordings to roast battles — with the help of our funniest friends, to not only raise funds for local causes, but to do it in a way that brings tourists and new business to town,” Bartini said.
Most recently appearing as Billy Jones on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Bartini has also appeared on NBC's "Today Show," ABC’s "What Would You Do," Discovery Channel’s "Cash Cab," and NBC’s "Saturday Night Live."
Younger has appeared in Amazon's "Crisis in Six Scenes," HBO's "Girls" and "The Other Two," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Last O.G.," as well as in films and on Broadway.
Louise recently appeared on the Showtime's "Funny Women of a Certain Age," and has appeared on "Oprah," "Dr. Oz," "The Howard Stern Show," and was a finalist on NBC’s "Last Comic Standing."
CONTEMPORARY READINGS
Saturday's festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a reading of "White Savior," by Catherine Filloux. Human rights researcher Jean, her conservative sister Susan, and her niece Theresa meet after a Tweet labeling Jean a “white savior” goes viral. The Tweet, sent by professor and journalist Edward, sparks both strained exchanges and new relationships as the players struggle to understand each other in today’s political climate.
On Sunday, March 27, programming continues at noon with "The Islanders" by Carey Crim. Sixty-something Anna lives a small life on an underpopulated island in the Great Lakes. She has few friends and likes it that way, but her quiet, controlled world is turned upside-down by the arrival of a charming and secretive new neighbor.
The weekend concludes with a reading of "Born with Teeth" by Liz Duffy Adams at 4 p.m. Winner of the 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, "Born with Teeth" opens in an oppressive police state with an aging ruler and a restless, polarized people — a dangerous place for poets. Two of them, seasoned Kit Marlowe and up-and-comer Will Shakespeare, cavort and collaborate in the backroom of a pub while grappling with the perils of art under a totalitarian regime.