PITTSFIELD — Looking to provide some comic relief, Shakespeare in The Park returns to the Pittsfield Common with “The Comedy of Errors.”
One of Shakespeare’s earlier and shorter plays, the comedy will be presented at 7 p.m., Aug. 11-28 (Thursday through Sunday). On Aug. 18, the play will start at 8 p.m. to accommodate Third Thursdays.
The play uses misunderstandings, puns and chases to get laughs from audiences for the past five centuries. It runs about 90 minutes long and is free to all.
Christopher Brophy, board member and actor, said the company is aiming to attract a broad audience.
“We wanted a flat out comedy, we wanted people to laugh at something. After the pandemic, we just want to keep it simple,” he said. “We just want people to think ‘That sounds funny. Let's go!’”
In the play, two sets of twins, both named Antipholus and Dromio, are separated at birth. Years later, both pairs find themselves in the city of Ephesus, inducing a series of misunderstandings.
Antipholus and Dromio, of Syracuse, newcomers to the city and slaves all their lives, start to be treated like kings for seemingly no reason. At the same time, Antipholus and Dromio, of Ephesus, find themselves losing every luxury and privilege they had become used to.
“Everybody is getting incredibly angry and arresting and locking them out of their house, because the other two are in their place,” said the director Patrick Toole.
Actress Cate D’Angelo, who plays Dromio, of Syracuse, likened the play to a telenovela.
“There's ridiculous stories, where ordinary people are appointed to extraordinary circumstances. It's fascinating to watch and see and kind of live vicariously through as an audience member,” she said.
Keeping accessibility in mind, Toole said they did some modifications. “We make cuts to the script and make it a little shorter. We also take out some of the references that only people in 16th-century England would get,” he said. “We’ve also added a 'Law and Order' sound cue.”
Along with the usual headaches of putting on a play, an outdoor performance also requires working with the most temperamental of actors — the weather.
“I've never directed an outdoor production before,” said Toole. ”It's hard to be exposed to the elements. You've got to have backup plans, and clean off the stage if it rains to make sure it's dry, so the cast doesn't slip,” he said. “We ended up hauling our set and costumes back and forth.”
This year’s Shakespeare in the Park performances will continue rain or shine, with the Zion Lutheran Church serving as a backup stage in case of inclement weather. The only exception will be Aug. 18, during Third Thursday.
The theater group has also had to contend with noise complaints from nearby residents. In years past, there were several complaints of the play being too loud or too late at night for some. To address this, Shakespeare in the Park has agreed to hold their performances one hour earlier.
Despite the difficulties, outdoor performances also come with some benefits. Rehearsing in the park contributes to making this play open to everyone, which is one of the goals of Shakespeare in the Park. Julie Castagna, who plays a character named Luciana, said people stop by for spontaneous previews.
“During rehearsals we have a lot of people. Just random people walking around the park. They sit for a while, a good amount of time to just watch and see what we're all about,” she said.
Brophy recalled one recent experience with a neighbor. “This is their playground, this is their backyard. There was a young girl who showed up to rehearsal last night. She had a towel. She said when she was here last year, she would show up on the regular,” he said. “I'm just looking at her and thinking, 'you're not sitting in front of a TV, and you're out here in the park watching us.'”
Actress D’Angelo said the event has a loyal fanbase.
“We've had a family that has seen us every year for eight years. Kids that attended our first show are now teenagers,” she said.
ONSTAGE
What: "The Comedy of Errors"
Who: Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park
Where: The Common, First Street, Pittsfield
When: 7 p.m., Aug. 11-28
Performances: Thursday - Sunday
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Information: pittsfieldshakespeare.org