5 things to know about the Apsáalooke dancer and hip-hop artist known as Supaman

NORTH ADAMS — Supaman, also known as Christian Takes Gun Parrish, a member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation, will perform at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30, as Kidspace celebrates the final weeks of Wendy Red Star’s exhibition "Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird."

If You Go Who: Supaman What: Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation dancer, and innovative hip hop artist When: 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30 Where: Club B10, Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams Cost: $16, advance; $22, day of; $12, students. $40, preferred seating. Museum admission not included with ticket. Tickets and more information: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org COVID-19 safety protocol: Proof of vaccination still required for attendees age 5 and over for performances. Photo ID required for attendees over 18. Masks are encouraged.

A dancer and innovative hip-hop artist, Supaman has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form. His one of-a-kind performances combine indigenous culture, comedy and urban hip-hop.

Before his performance in Mass MoCA's Club B10, here are five things to know about Supaman:

1. Supaman lives on the Crow Reservation in Montana, where he is known as Aweaakeen Baa Aachile — which means Good Fortune to Mother Earth in his native Apsáalooke language. He chose the name "Supaman" before participating in a DJ contest.

2. He's an award-winning artist. 2017 MTV VMA award for “Best Fight Against the System" with the rapper Taboo and actress Shailene Woodley, for the collaboration "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." He is also a Nammy “Native American Music Award” winner, North American Indigenous Image Award winner, and seven-time Tunney Award winner. He was awarded The Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Award in Canada for best video.

3. He founded the Native American hip-hop group, Rezawrecktion, in 2005. The group's first album, "It's Time," won a Native American Music Award in 2005. He has released six solo albums, the latest, "Medicine Bundle," was released in 2021 and is available on Spotify and Apple Music. You can also listen to his music and watch his videos on YouTube.

4. He visits schools, performing and presenting educational programs, as part of his work to change stereotypes of indigenous people here and around the world. In 2021, he told the Casper Star Tribune, "We’re trying to rethink the way we learn about indigenous people by supporting our indigenous authors, supporting our teachers and educators, so the real culture and the storytelling is coming from the people itself, rather than a non-native perspective.”

Of his "fancy dance" clothing, the indigenous ceremonial regalia, he said, "This is not a costume. A costume is something when somebody dresses up to be somebody else or something else. This is a part of who I am."

5. He urges those who attend his events to care for the environment.

"Hopefully, Yellowstone Park will never look like New York City,” he said, during his interview with the Casper Star Tribune. “It’s up to us to protect our sacred sites. It’s up to us to protect the water. Not just indigenous people, not just native people, but each and every one of you here today. It’s your responsibility to make sure our sacred sites and places are kept the way the creator made them.”