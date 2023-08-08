For over 30 years, these friends have gathered from across the country for Tanglewood on Parade

LENOX — Irene DiCaprio had wanted to go to Tanglewood on Parade since she was in college. So in 1991, when friends who live nearby invited her, she was excited to finally check it out.
DiCaprio, 72, has traveled from Connecticut for the musical marathon every year since. And for the past few decades, she’s gathered a couple dozen friends from across the country for the annual event.
On Tuesday afternoon, DiCaprio’s crew huddled on the right side of the Koussevitzky Music Shed, mingling with old friends or making new ones. Because both old faces and new ones join every year for this event — which has become DiCaprio’s highlight of the summer.
Tawnya Stanley, 54, was excited for her first visit to Tanglewood.
DiCaprio and Stanley met earlier this year while vacationing in London, and hit it off. When Stanley was invited to join for the festival, she was happy to make the trip from Texas, where she lives.
“I’m meeting everybody for the first time,” she said, grinning.
As new friends nearby talked about the music that will be performed later, Stanley’s gaze shifted to the empty stage.
“I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m excited,” she said.
Over the course of a day at Tanglewood on Parade, which — except for pandemic-forced closures in 2020 and 2021 — has been produced annually since 1950, there’s music across the Tanglewood grounds. Musicians range from students in the Boston University Tanglewood Institute to the Boston Symphony Orchestra itself, led by Andris Nelsons and Keith Lockhart, and former Boston Pops conductor John Williams.
The second that tickets go on sale every January, DiCaprio's planning begins. First, she reaches out to friends and family gauging that year's interest so that she can grab tickets. As the date draws closer, she starts making name tags and coordinating the multicourse menu.
Food is, in many ways, a centerpiece of the group’s Tanglewood experience. Everyone brings different dishes, from DiCaprio’s classic eggplant parmesan to her cousin's taco salad.
This year, however, those dishes will all be put out at once, because they don't know how much time they'll have given the potential for rain throughout the day.
So by around 3 p.m., appetizer dips are side by side with desserts. Members of the group stand around tables, picking at ribs or chicken cutlets while chatting. When light rain returns, they are sheltered by the leaves of the massive tree towering over them.
“You wouldn’t believe it, but when we first came, this tree was just a sapling. It had no shade,” said David Ogni, 78, who has been coming to Tanglewood on Parade as a part of DiCaprio’s crew for 20 years.
The crew arrived at 1:30 p.m. — a half-hour before the gates opened — so as to snag the spot under their tree. Many remember that decades ago, they’d snap off its small branches because they would be in the way.
Ogni and his wife, Carole Ogni, DiCaprio's cousin, travel from Florida just for the event.
“I love the music; I love the grounds,” says Carole Ogni, 78. “And Irene puts so much into it. How could we not come?”
“People come and go over the years," her husband adds, "but there’s still the same camaraderie.”
Much of the group has met up the night before at a nearby motel, the name of which DiCaprio doesn’t want to give away “because it’s my special place,” she said.
The morning of the event, they bring everything to Tanglewood in two large oak wagons that DiCaprio’s husband, Ralph DiCaprio, made in the 1990s. These “Tanglewoodies,” as the group calls them, hold ponchos, coolers full of the food, chairs and even fold-up tables.
By 4 p.m., the rain finally clears — at least for now.
Soon, musicians appear on the Koussevitzky Music Shed stage.
DiCaprio takes in the melodies, surrounded by friends and family. She doesn’t yet know if the fireworks that usually close the event will go off as usual, given the rain. She can’t yet say who will be joining her at Tanglewood on Parade next year, or the year after.
But for now, she and her crew linger under their tree. Its tall branches shade them as the Tanglewood Institute students play, and other musicians wait in the wings.