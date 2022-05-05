Shakespeare & Company launches 45th season with 'The Approach'

LENOX — What is truth? Does truth even matter? The questions go to the heart of “The Approach” says Michelle Joyner, one of three actors appearing in Mark O’Rowe’s drama at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre through May 29.

Mark Farrell and Shakespeare & Company founding artistic director Tina Packer are co-directing.

In addition to in-person performances at the Bernstein, “The Approach” will be livestreamed May 14; and shown in recorded broadcast May 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Onstage What: “The Approach” by Mark O’Rowe. Directed by Mark Farrell and Tina Packer Who: Shakespeare & Company Where: Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox When: May 6-29 Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Virtual performances: Livestream, 7:30 p.m. May 14; Recorded broadcast, 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 28; 3 p.m. May 22 and 29. Talkbacks with directors and casts will follow in-person performances on May 12, 14, 15, 19, 22 and 26. Tickets: $37-$67; virtual performances, $27. Reservations and information: 413-637-3353, shakespeare.org COVID-19 policy: All patrons planning to attend any indoor performances are required to show a form of ID and either presentation of a COVID vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test taken within the last 48 hours

Set in O’Rowe’s native Dublin, where the play premiered in February 2018 at Project Arts Centre, “The Approach” comprises three conversations among different configurations of three friends — Anna (Joyner), Cora (Nicole Ansari) and Denise (Elizabeth Aspenlieder) — at an unspecified location, or locations, in unspecified order over an unspecified period of time.

Two of the women are sisters. All three were schoolmates — seemingly. In terms of hard, cold facts, that is just about all O’Rowe tells us.

“The playwright has chosen not to give much direction except cadence — beats, pauses, emphases,” Farrell said during an interview with his three actors and Packer.

“I like to be challenged; not every i dotted,” Joyner said.

In an effort to dot some of the i’s, the actors have created a backstory for their respective characters. They also created a timeline — “a chronological history,” Aspenlieder said, “so we have a shared history we can agree upon.”

“We assume (these women) have careers but it’s never mentioned in the play,” Joyner said. “We’ve determined the play takes place over five years.”

Words matter. In “The Approach,” words that aren’t said; thoughts that remain unspoken, matter more.

“It’s a peeling away process,” Farrell said. “So much is left unsaid.”

“What happens behind the words is a big question,” Ansari said. “In this play, there is a lot of what is not said.”

It’s subtext beneath subtext; Chekov gone mad,” Packer said with a hearty laugh.

In helping her actors discover the nub of the play’s various subtexts, Packer has drawn on a fundamental tool of Shakespeare & Company training and rehearsal — an intensely intimate technique known as “dropping in” during which two actors, sitting facing each other and looking into each other’s eyes at all times, are led by questioning from a third party into the depths of meaning of lines; words.

“For Tina, it’s all about subtext,” Aspenlieder said. “She’s an excavator.”

“I just love watching Tina and her process of letting subtext be discovered, with a nudge,” Farrell said, smiling.

“The Approach” was brought to Shakespeare & Company artistic director Allyn Burrows by Joyner, who had seen a performance live-streamed from Dublin last winter, and Aspenlieder. Joyner and Aspenlieder had wanted to act opposite each other for some time. Beyond that, Joyner found a certain kinship with Anna.

“To begin with, I love playing Irish,” Joyner said. “And while I don’t have a sister, I was drawn to the (dilemma) Anna faces here — what if the person you trust most in your life, in this case a sister, betrayed you?”

It didn’t take much for Ansari to sign on.

“Reading the play, I was fascinated from the start,” Ansari said. “I had never played a character like this before. Among other things, she’s a bit of a loner. She’s pretty much the opposite of who I am. I love going out, being at parties. It’s very humbling working on Cora; very restrained; finding these unseen places where my (Cora’s) reaching out doesn’t find fertile ground.”

“To fall into this role, along with Michelle and Nicole, is a dream,” Aspenlieder said. “This role is about kinship, sisterhood. There is an epiphany. Sometimes it takes a crisis, an event, for people to realize (the truth); for me (as Denise) to find my courage to say (what hasn’t been said).”

With Ansari on board, Burrows turned to Farrell and Packer to co-direct.

“We found it to be a compelling relationship piece — a study in communication and what is said and not said,” Burrows said via email. Burrows’ first thought was to present “The Approach” solely as an online performance, ”leaning on Mark’s extensive film experience.

But live performances are returning, and presenting this spring gave us the option not only to present ‘The Approach’ both in-person and virtually, but to do so with three amazing performers … and the .. talents of co-directors Farrell and Packer.”

“I like these three women,” Packer said, explaining why she took on this project. She and Farrell also had worked together previously. He directed Packer and Annette Miller is Shakespeare & Company’s virtual presentation of David O’Hare’s “Breath of Life” last September.

Packer said she was attracted by the fact Anna, Cora and Denise are nothing like the women who are in her circle of close friends.

“These (characters) are not like me and my girlfriends,” Packer said. “We talk about everything. These women used to talk about everything but not anymore. They suppress and when things finally do come out, it’s rough and they can never put it back together again.”

For Farrell, who has spent the bulk of his career writing, producing and directing for film, television and streaming platforms, “The Approach” is the project he’s been looking for to return to stage directing, ever since his student days at USC in Los Angeles..

“I have always wanted to come back to the stage, where the process is chronological,” he said. “You get to explore in order, as opposed to film, where you are constantly shooting out of sequence. Here, in theater, the actors own the progression and work the progression through. At USC, we were about subtext and moving characters to completion.”

For all the play’s oblique qualities, the cast and directors believe there is an essential humanity at its core that reaches audiences.

“This play is as complex as our lives,” said Aspenlieder.

“We’ve all been betrayed, lied to. I think everyone in the audience can relate,” Joyner said. “Our job is to clarify through our performances.”

“I think the take-away for the audience will be very individual,” Farrell said, “and that’s super-cool for me.”