LENOX — William Shakespeare’s "Henry VI, Part II” had its first performances in 1591. Now, more than four centuries later, the play couldn’t be more timely, say stage director Tina Packer and Shakespeare & Company artistic director Allyn Burrows.

“I think people will be astounded. It’s about power; why people want it,” Packer said during an interview in the spacious lobby of Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse, where her production of “The Contention (King Henry VI, Part II)” is running through July 15. The show, which has been previewing since June 17, officially opens June 24.

Onstage What: “The Contention (King Henry VI, Part II) by William Shakespeare. Directed by Tina Packer; associate directors, Kate Kohler Amory and Sheila Bandyopadhyay Who: Shakespeare & Company Where: Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox When: June 24 - July 15 Performances: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, Saturdays; 2 p.m. Fridays and Sundays Tickets: $37 – $82 Reservations and information: 413-637-3353; shakespeare.org

“The Contention” also is about the corrosive effects of power — “what happens to those who are beneath the people in power; what happens to them as they catch the fever,” Packer said.

“[The play] allows modern audiences to ponder how things have changed over time and how they have not changed. It’s kind of a bird's eye view of what humanity is capable of doing to itself,” said Burrows, who is playing the Duke of Suffolk and Jack Cade.

Burrows played Cade and the Duke of Gloucester eight years ago when Packer directed “Henry VI, Part II” for Actors' Shakespeare Project at Suffolk University in Boston.

Essentially the story of the bloody contention between the powerful rival houses of York and Lancaster for control of the throne of England, “Henry VI, Part II” examines what happens in a society driven by political self-interest and a vacuum in leadership.

Ill-prepared to rule, Henry VI, who was only 9 years old when he assumed the throne, “knows the right thing to do,” Packer said, “but he’s terrified of life. He’s not a good leader in this warrior culture.”

“You’re literally watching society break down,” said cast member Austyn Williamson, who plays 11 characters. “You’re seeing common folk drawn into these big squabbles among noblemen over issues that are distant.”

It's a social system in which “working class people feel the law is there to oppress them. If you don't have law (what is there)?” Packer asked rhetorically.

“The Contention” is a big story being played out on a bigger stage than Packer had eight years ago. The play’s 37 characters are portrayed by a company of only 10 actors.

“There are no small roles (here); no wasted character or text,” said Bella Merlin, who plays the doomed Dame Eleanor, wife of the Duke of Gloucester (played by Jonathan Epstein), in the play’s first half and a series of male roles in the second.

“I get to fight with swords, something I wouldn't do in life,” Merlin said with a slight laugh, taking some delight in the fact that she is a physically small woman executing big acts of violence.

Eleanor becomes collateral damage in the free-for-all for control of England. “She begins the play as a swan,” Merlin said, “and ends as a dancing bear.”

Packer, who is unaccustomed to working with one associate director, let alone two — Kate Kohler Amory and Sheila Bandyopadhyay — said the arrangement has been harmonious and smooth.

“We discuss everything with each other. Ultimately, when push comes to shove I have final say but it never comes to that,” Packer said with her hearty signature laugh. “I trust and like what they see.”

Amory and Packer are hardly strangers. “She's been my mentor for some decades,” Amory said.

Amory’s primary responsibilities have had to do with continuity — is the arc of the story clear; is the narrative moving sensibly onstage. “I’ll sit in various locations in the theater and look at the staging, for example; how it's working,” she said.

Burrows said the arrangement has not been confusing for the actors. Packer, Amory and Bandyopadhyay have formed a kind of “mind meld,” Burrows said.

“Kate is a formidable director in her own right. There is clarity in her insight, especially within Tina's neverending vision,” Burrows said. “Sheila brings a different sensibility. These three don’t compete.”

Burrows believes “Henry VI, Part II” is the best of the rarely produced “Henry VI” plays, which were extremely popular with Shakespeare’s audiences. It also is, partially, the inspiration for the book series, "A Song of Ice and Fire," which became the hugely popular HBO series, “Game of Thrones.”

Shakespeare’s strength, Packer said, lies in his “ability to understand why human beings act the way they do, particularly within a power structure.

“Every character in this play is out to shame somebody and the result of that is violence.”

In order to make that work onstage means that “actors have to take this on personally.

“The key to being an actor,” Packer said, “is telling the truth.”

