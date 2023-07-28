The Journey Exhibition: Art by Katunemo will feature the work of immigrant artists and musicians

SHEFFIELD — For the past year, a collective of immigrant artists and musicians has been experiencing the arts in the Berkshires: Now it’s poised to hold its own first public celebration of the arts.

The Journey Exhibition: Art by Katunemo will showcase the works of artists from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Race Brook Lodge’s Barn space. The evening includes a concert by the collective's musicians and will culminate in dancing to tunes played by a disc jockey.

The event marks the first anniversary of the collective, which was founded in July of 2022 by Marina Dominguez.

"They are on a journey and they are deciding what kind of journey they want to show," Dominguez said of the artists, whose works won’t be for sale at this exhibition.

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted to help the group build its presence in — and experience of — the Berkshires, to pay for T-shirts, artistic materials and transportation to outings. The collective holds meetings in Sheffield, Housatonic and in Pittsfield, since members live across the Berkshires.

The name Katunemo comes from the elision of two words in Guarani, an Indigenous language of South America. Katupyry, meaning bold, intelligent, referring to art; and ñemohasäi means to heal.

While the exhibition isn’t framed as a fundraiser, Dominguez said her long-term hope is that the collective can seek and offer grants to artists and help members navigate the Berkshires.

The group endeavors to create “a space where artists empower and support each other to take their art to the next level,” according to Dominguez.

It also has a broader purpose: “to transmute energy to encourage and motivate healing through different artistic tools, not only for artists but also for the rest of the community.”

That’s where this exhibition comes in — bridging the language barrier through the arts and introducing the broader community to artists and musicians they may not have met or whose works they may not have seen.

Dominguez is a certified life coach and works as youth immigrant outreach and advocate at Railroad Street Project in Great Barrington.

She said she was lost following her divorce in Argentina and since arriving in the Berkshires has experienced her own healing journey.

“I fell in love with the place and especially the people,” she said. “It was like I was born again here. That’s the experience I want to expand for others.”

