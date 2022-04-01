At the Capital Repertory, 'The True' is based on the real-life relationship of Albany's 'mayor for life' and his chief advisor

ALBANY, N.Y. — Playwright Sharr White’s “The True” is “a fictional story about the very real …,” said Maggie Macinelli-Cahill, Capital Repertory Theatre’s producing artistic director, who is directing the theater’s production of White’s drama.
“The True” begins performances Friday, April 1.
White’s play is set amidst the turmoil of Erastus Corning II’s bid for a 10th consecutive term as mayor of Albany, New York’s capital city. He had barely survived election to a ninth term in 1973, winning that campaign by a narrow 3,500-vote margin. Now, as he fights to maintain control of the mayoral office and the powerful, deeply entrenched Democratic Party machine, he is facing for the first time in his campaigns for mayor a primary challenge from within his own party.
But in “The True,” politics is the framework for an intensely personal story that focuses on Dorothea “Polly” Noonan, a fierce defender of the Democrat Party machine and even more ferocious defender of and close aide to Corning. The two were virtually joined at the hip; so much so that rumor, gossip had it that their relationship was considerably more than professional and platonic. The rumors were taking their toll on Polly’s marriage, Corning’s marriage and political future and the future of the Democrat machine along with it. For Polly, there is no choice but to continue working with and for Corning even when, under intense pressure, he throws her under the bus.
“Polly (is) the truest, most loyal friend a person could ever have,” Mancinelli-Cahill said in a phone interview. “Sharr has called his play ‘The True,’ not ‘The truth.’ In the play, Polly remains true in her love to her family, her politics – and to Erastus Corning for the 42 years he was mayor of Albany. She is the true."
“The conversations in the play are fictional but they are based on truth,” said Antoinette LaVecchia who plays the candid, feisty, outspoken Polly.
“This is a fiction based on real characters, people who have their own stories, their own relationships,” said Michael Pemberton, who plays Corning.
“The True” also is about double standards – the struggle of a powerful, forceful woman in a male-dominated setting.
“Polly wielded a lot of power [behind the scenes],” LaVecchia said, “She has to work five times harder than the men around her. She does what the men do but she is frustrated because she’s a woman and women did not have power then. They wielded power behind closed doors.”
"What I do for Erastus is no different than what you did for Dan. And yet I’m ostracized for it," she tells a political boss at one point in the play..
She also is a family woman, keenly sensitive to the collateral emotional damage suffered by her husband, Peter, as a result of the snippy, mean-spirited public gossip about her relationship with Corning. She feels for what her husband is going through.
Erastus Corning II was born Oct. 7, 1909 into a wealthy, powerful, politically well-connected family. Given his family background, it is no surprise that, when the age and time were right, the young Yale graduate slipped into the family business — politics.
Corning’s great grandfather, Erastus I, was Albany's mayor from 1834 to 1836. Corning’s father, Edwin, was lieutenant governor under Alfred E. Smith from 1926 to 1928. An uncle, Parker, was a U.S. Congressman.
Erastus II began his political career in 1935 when he gave up his insurance business to run, successfully, for a seat in the New York State Assembly. Two years later, he was elected to the state Senate.
Corning II was elected to his first term as Albany’s mayor in 1941. He never looked back. Albany’s “mayor for life” as he came to be known, served 10 full consecutive terms and died in 1983 midway through his 11th term.
Stories about “Rasty” — as he is often referred to in "The True" — abound in Albany, some of which Mancinelli-Cahill has been hearing for the first time since she arrived in Albany in 1995.
“We’ve heard from so many people who saw the play in New York (where it premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 in a Scott Elliott-directed production at The New Group that featured Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Peter Scolari and John Pankow),” Macinelli-Cahill said. "They came back with lists of all the things Sharr got right and all the things he got wrong. Everyone also said I should do this play here.”
While “The True” is likely to ring a lot of bells and rattle some skeletons for Albany theatergoers, Mancinelli-Cahill believes it’s the personal element in White’s narrative that makes “The True” more than a play for politics junkies.
“This play is definitely about personal wear and tear,” Mancinelli-Cahill said. "Every character has a price they pay.”
“Sharr delivers on a platter a story you believe,” LaVecchia said. “These people are real.
“What’s so beautiful about (this) play is that it is about these complicated relationships we have in our lives. It’s a play about loyalty, personal loyalty. Political machines don’t have hearts.”