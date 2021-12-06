Theater review: Capital Rep's 'The Irish ... and How They Got That Way' is sassy and downright funny

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Old Rep Poet and Tap Room is gone. The New Rep Poet and Tap Room is open for business as Capital Repertory Theatre revives Frank McCourt’s “The Irish … and How They Got That Way” in the theater’s atmospheric new home at 251 N. Pearl St., roughly a quarter-of-a-mile north of the abandoned supermarket at 111 N. Pearl St. that was the theater’s home for the better part of 40 years.
“The Irish … and How They Got That Way” was in performance when the theater was forced to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March 2020. Now, more than one year after the curtain came down on “The Irish …,” Capital Repertory Theatre has brought the show back in a wonderfully celebratory move.
“The Irish … and How They Got That Way” premiered at Irish Repertory Theatre in New York in the summer of 2000 and was revived in 2010, one year after the death of the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, “Angela’s Ashes.”
“The Irish … and How They Got That Way” is an ambitious effort to chronicle the great Irish immigration to America in the mid-19th century and the effortful ways in which the Irish made their way deep into the fabric of American culture, arts, the labor movement, politics, saints and sinners.
Driven by the potato famine and Britain’s cruel indifference to the tragedy unfolding in Ireland, the Irish came to America expecting streets paved with gold, finding dirt instead. It’s a narrative filled with what McCourt sees as inherent contradictions within the Irish. It’s a narrative about saints and sinners; people who are welcoming and abrasive; embracing and bigoted. It’s a narrative told with wit, insight; humor that is often self-aware, at times self-deprecating.
Lest all of this sound heavy, it is not. “The Irish … and How They Got That Way” is frequently irreverent, impudent, sassy, audacious, downright funny and richly musical in ways that extend beyond the show’s melodic bounty.
The subject may be Irish culture but “How the Irish …” rests on the familiar statement, particularly around St. Patrick’s Day, that there’s a bit of Irish in each of us: “Tonight, everybody here is Irish,” cast member Patrick John Moran says early on. “Yes, you may be thinking you’re Swedish, Puerto Rican, French, Chinese, Italian, Nigerian, Cambodian, Greek, Haitian, Colombian but tonight, make no mistake, we’re all Irish.”
The narratives, stories — “some of them even true,” the nimble, leprechaun-ish Moran says with a wink and a twinkle in his eyes — traditional Irish folk and popular songs and dances that make up “The Irish … and How They Got That Way” are designed to stir up holiday cheer at a time to “let bygones be bygones … bury the hatchet … forgive;” to remind us of the essential humanity of life and, Moran says, “how the times change and sometimes never do.”
Directed with a knowing hand by Capital Repertory Theatre producing artistic director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill and choreographed stylishly by Freddy Ramirez, “The Irish … and How They Got That Way” moves with spirited, fluid assurance across Brian Prather's atmospheric setting, Ye New Rep Poet & Tap Room, “somewhere” in Albany.
The show is performed by a thoroughly appealing, richly talented ensemble — the aforementioned Moran, Kevin McGuire, Emily Mikesell, Caroline Whelehan, Lauren Wright, and Josh D. Smith, the show’s music director and co-arranger, who all sing, dance, play a variety of instruments with grace, ease, intelligence, spirit and authenticity.
Mancinelli-Cahill’s production defines “ensemble” piece but there are sequences that stand out — Mikesell’s lead in the robust “Christmas in Killarney; a medley of George M. Cohan’s “patriot” songs; McGuire’s affecting delivery of Emma Lazarus “New Colossus” poem; a simple tribute to John F. Kennedy; Smith, Mikesell and Moran’s sly “No Irish Need to Apply;” McGuire, Smith and Moran leading the company in a tough song about the Molly Maguires, a secret society of Irish coal miners who fought tyrannical mine owners in 19th-century Pennsylvania; Wright’s vocally crystalline “I’ll Be Home for Christmas;” Moran’s absolutely breathtaking rendition of “Danny Boy;” and, saving the very best for the very last, the entire company in a haunting, memorable cover of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” What a way to end this show!
As well it should, Capital Repertory Theatre’s facility at 251 N. Pearl has all the texture and feel of something new in a repurposed old space — in this case, a former Nabisco plant. With “The Irish … and How They Got That Way,” Mancinelli-Cahill signals the end of one chapter in the theater’s decades-old history and the opening of another. In so many ways, this show — the second mainstage production since the theater opened its doors in August — is very much about a theater … and how it got that way.