THEATER REVIEW: Chester Theatre Company's 'Guards at the Taj' is a 'spirited' production that lacks emotion at times

CHESTER — Humayun is an Imperial Guard, the lowest rung of the professional ladder in the emperor's court in 1648 Agra, India.
“We are grunts of the Imperial Force until that day new appointments are made. And until that day, we get the jobs nobody else wants,” he tells Babur, his closest friend and fellow Imperial Guard in the opening moments of Rajiv Joseph’s “Guards at the Taj,” which is being given a spirited if not entirely fulfilling production at Chester Theatre Company’s Town Hall Theater.