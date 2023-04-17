REVIEW: Ghent Playhouse's 'Ruthless! The Musical' feels a sketch that’s been stretched out far too long

GHENT, N.Y. — “Ruthless! The Musical” is an intentionally silly award-winning 1992 Off-Broadway show that merrily spoofs Hollywood and Broadway musicals. Something of a staple of community, college, high school and small regional theaters, the musical opened over the weekend at Ghent Playhouse in a production co-directed by Michael C. Mensching and Michael McDermott that, like the material itself, overstays its wit and welcome in the second act.
Inspired by Maxwell Anderson’s 1954 drama, “The Bad Seed,” and the play's 1956 film adaptation, “Ruthless!” focuses in its first act on a sweet-seeming, sociopathic third-grader named Tina Denmark (a sufficiently able Rosalyn Annely) who was “Born to Entertain,” she sings and tap dances early in the first act. Encouraged in her ambition by talent agent Sylvia St. Croix (Nate Benyon), Tina will not let anything get in the way of her destiny, especially when a considerably less talented classmate, Louise Lehman (Annaleigh Butts) beats Tina out for the lead role of Pippi Longstocking in the school play, “Pippi in Tahiti.” Tina, who is Louise’s understudy, “accidentally” hangs Louise from a catwalk with a jump rope.
The second act draws its inspiration from director Joseph L. Mankiewicz' sharp, brilliantly acidic multiple Academy Award-winning 1950 backstage Broadway film, “All About Eve.”
With her daughter doing time in an “acting prison,” Tina’s wind-up doll of a mother, Judy (Jeannine Trimboli), has come out from under the shadow of her daughter’s talent and transformed into a hugely successful Broadway diva, Ginger Del Marco. She has drawn her stage name from Ruth Del Marco, a Broadway star who mysteriously disappeared and has been presumed dead after all these years — a suicide following a devastating review of her portrayal of Amelia Earhart by a snarky, musical-hating critic, Lita Encore (an acceptable Deb Mead). As a result of the review, the show closed after only two performances.
Ginger/Judy, it turns out, is Ruth Del Marco's daughter. And that's not all as “Ruthless’” intentionally byzantine narrative takes its characters — and the audience — through a twisted warren of plot complications, reversals, family secrets, and comeuppances — all with tongue firmly planted in cheek.
Through the first act, co-directors McDermott and Mensching and key members of the cast find their way through the thickets of Joel Paley (book and lyrics) and Marvin Laird’s (music) material and deliver a reasonably entertaining performance.
But Paley and Laird don’t know when to leave well enough alone. There is only so much referencing of Ethel Merman, Carol Channing, “Gypsy,” and inside theater/show biz to go around. The material and the production buckle under the weight of smug ingenuity and wit; plotting that takes a too-easy, not to mention unsettling, way out. ”Ruthless!” often feels like a sketch that’s been stretched to seemingly unending extremes. It’s of note that Paley and Laird trimmed “Ruthless!” to an intermissionless 90 minutes for a 2015 Off-Broadway revival.
McDermott and Mensching’s actors have no alternative but to play this material out as best they can.
Trimboli is on the mark throughout — first as Tina’s wind-up Betty Boop doll of a mother with a no-show husband. Judy sees her role as helping facilitate her daughter’s ambitions even when her motherly instincts tell her that Tina should be living a more normal childhood. Trimboli’s transition into a prime-of-her-life Broadway diva is skillful and savvy.
Cathy Lee-Visscher is equally skillful and savvy as Tina’s third-grade teacher and “Pippi in Tahiti” director, Miss Thorn, whose failed ambitions for a Hollywood career have sent her into the classroom.
“Ruthless!” is designed for six female actors but the role of Sylvia wound up being played by a man, Joel Vig, in the original Off-Broadway production. It’s become something of a tradition — though by no means a requirement — to play the role in drag and here, Nate Benyon, is perfectly pitched until, unfortunately, he’s used up his bag of theatrical invention early in the second act; perfectly in keeping with a production that does the same.
Theater review
What: “Ruthless! The Musical.” Book and lyrics by Joel Paley. Music by Marvin Laird. Directed by Michael C. Mensching and Michael McDermott; musical direction by Joanne Mensching; choreography by Kelly Sienkiewicz, Joanne Mensching, and Michael Mensching
With: Nate Benyon, Jeannine Trimboli, Rosalyn Annely, Cathy Lee-Visscher, Annaleigh Butts, Deb Mead, Helen Annely
Who: Ghent Playhouse
Where: 6 Town Hall Place, Ghent, N.Y.
When: Through April 30
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays
Running time: 2 hours, 11 minutes (including one intermission)
Tickets: $23 (members); $28 (non-members); $12 (students)
Reservations and information: 518-392-6264; ghentplayhouse.org
COVID protocol: Masks recommended but not required