REVIEW: At Hartford Stage, 'Lost in Yonkers' explores the complexity of family dynamics

HARTFORD, Conn. — For all its occasional disarray, family mattered to Neil Simon. Setting aside for a moment his masterly comedy classic, “The Odd Couple,” the hugely successful playwright saved his best and most nuanced writing for his three family plays — “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” ”Broadway Bound” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lost in Yonkers,” which is being given a respectable, generally inviting production at Hartford Stage.
The play unfolds over a roughly 10-month period in 1942. The setting is a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment (a perhaps too spacious affair designed by Lauren Halpern) that sits above Kurnitz’ Kandy Store, a neighborhood candy and ice cream shop in Yonkers, N.Y.
This is the domain of Grandma Kurnitz (an appropriately granitic Marsha Mason). The apartment and the store are her refuge; her sanctuary; her retreat from a world she regards as hostile and unwelcoming.
Now in her 70s, she emigrated from Berlin, Germany, 35 years earlier. She is a survivor. She has lost her husband and two of their six children. She was a victim of anti-Semitic beatings in school. She has no patience with sentiment, expressions of vulnerability and weakness, particularly crying.
“I buried a husband and two children and I didn’t cry. I didn’t haff time,” she tells her grandsons, 15-year-old Jay and 13-year-old Arty (played appealingly, after an uncertain start, by, respectively, Hayden Bercy and Gabriel Amoroso).
“Dot’s how I vas raised. To be strong,” Kurnitz says. “You don’t survive in dis vorld vitout being like steel.
“The year Aaron died [at age 12] … I closed off from .. everybody … I lost Rose, then Aaron, and I stopped feeling because I couldn’t stand losing anymore."
“Lost in Yonkers" begins as a petrified Eddie (a moving and engagingly sincere Jeff Skowron), has brought his sons to his mother in the hope she will agree to take them in while he goes on the road for 10 months as a scrap iron salesman. Eddie’s determination to provide the best medical care for his wife in her ultimately unsuccessful fight against cancer has cost him everything. He is in debt to the tune of $9,000 to a loan shark who wants his money before the year is out. Eddie has taken a job for a company that sells scrap iron; a job that will allow him to pay off his debt but will keep him on the road in the South for about 10 months.
“There’s nothing like family, boys. The one place in the world you’re safe is with your family,” Eddie’s brother, Louie (a marvelous Michael Nathanson), tells Jay and Arty in a statement that carries more than a touch of irony.
The fact is that Grandma Kurnitz’ rigidity has taken its toll not only on her but also on her children, each of whom, to one extent or another, is damaged goods. Louie, who has been adept at stealing things since childhood, is a bagman for some small-time mobsters from whom he is now on the run. A daughter, Gert (a persuasive Liba Vaynberg), “can’t talk right,” Jay says. “She says the first half of a sentence breathing out and the second half sucking in,” a condition she’s had since childhood as the result of a punitive act by her mother and which she evidences only during her infrequent visits to Yonkers. Eddie, much to his mother's distaste, has been known as the cry-baby in the family. What’s more, he has stayed away from his mother while he turned his attention to his wife. As a result, Kurnitz mistakenly determined that her late daughter-in-law turned Eddie and the boys against her. And then there is her other daughter Bella (Andrea Syglowski in an exquisitely rendered performance), who lives with her mother — tends to her physical needs, runs the store, shops, cooks and spends her “free” time at the movies.
Bella has the mind of a child inside an adult body.
“Sometimes my mind wanders,” she says at one point to Jay and Arty. “The kids in school used to say ‘Hey, Bella. Lost and Found called and said ‘Come get your brains.’”
“Bella vas born vit scarlet fever and she didn’t talk until she vas five years old,” Grandma Kurnitz explains. She treats Bella like a child because that’s how the doctors characterized her in terms of her mental and emotional growth. Bella is not without her own capabilities, resources and strengths. Indeed, it is her quick, impulsive, empathic thinking that, counter to her mother’s rejection of Eddie’s idea, results in Jay and Arty coming to live in Yonkers after all.
Bella may be a bit “closed for repairs,” as Jay puts it, but she is, in fact, a fully adult 35-year-old woman with all the needs and wants of a fully adult 35-year-old woman — a family that is hers away from her mother; a loving husband, children. She wants to be seen for who she truly is; to be heard; to be genuinely loved.
Bella is “Lost in Yonkers’” beating heart and abiding soul, especially given Syglowski’s delicately shaped, at once luminous and unassuming performance. “Lost in Yonkers" is as much about Bella’s coming into her own as it is a consideration of the bonds of family; how those bonds are tested in the absence of love.
Co-directed by Rachel Alderman and Mason, this production moves with clarity and purpose through the play’s largely expositional first act.
The dramatic fireworks come in the second act, particularly a revealing opening scene between Louis and the boys; a funny and touching scene in which Bella gathers all the family around her for an important announcement about her future; and building inexorably to a consequential and inevitable reckoning, if you will, between Bella and her mother.
With the exception of a slightly melodramatic touch with the lighting leading up to and including Mason’s first entrance in the first act, Alderman and Mason have applied a delicate touch to their directing. They capture the play’s nuances and rhythm and manage to forge among their cast an authentic sense of family.
“The one thing that keeps me going is knowing you’re with my family. Thank God you’re in good hands,” Eddie writes to his sons in one of his letters to them from the road.
Simon's work is titled “Lost in Yonkers.” When all is said and done, in the end, this play is about what has been found.