PITTSFIELD — On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered at Sun Records' studio in Memphis for a late-night, impromptu, recorded jam session. It was the first and only time the Million Dollar Quartet, as they were dubbed, played together. Their gathering under the encouraging eye of Sun Records' enterprising founder and owner, Sam Phillips, is imagined in the musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” which is being given a robust, thoroughly entertaining production at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Theatre through July 16.
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.