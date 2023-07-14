<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
ART REVIEW

REVIEW: Tony Sarg staged a sea serpent hoax and created the giant balloons in the Macy's parade. So why doesn't anyone remember him?

An exhibit at the Norman Rockwell Museum aims to reintroduce the once famed illustrator and puppeteer to the American public

Sarg with Sea Monster.jpg

Tony Sarg with Nantucket Sea-Serpent and Children on Beach, Nantucket Sea-Serpent Hoax, 1937, photographer unknown. Collection of the Nantucket Historical Association.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM.

STOCKBRIDGE — In August 1937, Nantucket Fisherman's Bill Manville rushed to the offices of The Inquirer and Mirror to report a strange sea creature, about 100 feet long with a head like a barrel and red-rimmed, glaring eyes the size of dinner plates.

Jennifer Huberdeau is the features editor at The Berkshire Eagle.

