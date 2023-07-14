STOCKBRIDGE — In August 1937, Nantucket Fisherman's Bill Manville rushed to the offices of The Inquirer and Mirror to report a strange sea creature, about 100 feet long with a head like a barrel and red-rimmed, glaring eyes the size of dinner plates.
ART REVIEW
REVIEW: Tony Sarg staged a sea serpent hoax and created the giant balloons in the Macy's parade. So why doesn't anyone remember him?
An exhibit at the Norman Rockwell Museum aims to reintroduce the once famed illustrator and puppeteer to the American public
Jennifer Huberdeau is the features editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen