LENOX — Heritage beckons in “Kamloopa: An Indigenous Matriarch Story,” an award-winning comedy by Kim Senklip Harvey about three young urban Indigenous women — two of them sisters — on a journey to find what it truly means to be Indigenous.
The WAM Theatre production begins performances Oct. 7 at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, where it is scheduled to run Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 24. The show then will be available for digital streaming Nov. 1-7.
WAM Theatre is donating a portion of proceeds from “Kamloopa” to “women and girls initiatives of the Cultural Affairs office of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, upon whose lands WAM lives and works,” WAM stated in a news release.
An actor, director and playwright from Canada, Harvey is a member of the Syilx and Tsilhqot'in Nations with ancestral ties to the Dakelh, Secwepemc and Ktunaxa communities. In May 2021, she became the first Indigenous playwright to win Canada’s Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama (English-language).
“Kamloopa” was first performed early fall 2018 by The Cultch at its theater in Vancouver, British Columbia in collaboration with four other theaters, and Pacific Association of First Nations Women and Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art in Vancouver. WAM’s production is “Kamloopa’s” U.S. premiere.
“Kamloopa” draws its title from the annual summer powwow in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. It’s considered the largest powwow on the West Coast. In Harvey’s play, it is the destination of two sisters, Mikaya (played by Ria Nez) and her older sibling, Kilawna (Sarah B. Dennison), who are persuaded by Indian Friend No. 1-Edith (Jasmine Rochelle Goodspeed), a newcomer in their lives, to make the trip to Kamloops from their two-bedroom East Vancouver apartment and connect with their Indigenous heritage that manifests throughout the play as shifters — described by Harvey as “animals who can travel between all worlds … visible and present to those open to seeing them;” and ancestral matriarchs — past, present and future.
Harvey characterizes “Kamloopa” as a transformation story, “an offer for all of us to be bold and passionate about having the courage to fully become ourselves.”
The feeling throughout is celebratory.
“It’s like a dance party,” said WAM producing artistic director Kristen van Ginhoven. “It’s really funny; such a relief being able to laugh and enjoy these characters. Life is so challenging now.”
The show’s director, Estefania Fadul, was caught by the play’s sense of fun and joy when she first read it.
“It takes three women on personal journeys. We have three-dimensional characters, full humans,” Fadul said in a telephone interview in which she was joined by Nez and van Ginhoven.
“And we have these three worlds — the shifters, the ancestral matriarchs and young urban women growing up in this world. We take time to consider what that means.”
Mikaya, the younger of the two sisters, is receptive to the notion of going to the powwow.
“Mikaya wants to find out what it really means to be Indigenous,” said Nez, who is Indigenous and acknowledges that working on this play has aided her own journey.
“There is a lost connection with her heritage that (Mikaya) is determined to find,” Nez said. “She is eager; having fun with (the prospect of this journey).”
It’s important Mikaya that the reluctant Kilawna come along, Nez said. Mikaya looks up to Kilawna. At the same time, Nez said, “it’s important to Mikaya that Kilawna acknowledge her and, in the process, acknowledge and connect with their shared heritage. “Perhaps Kilawna is a little bit lost.”
“Kamloopa” has its share of mountains for its director and actors to climb. To begin with there are the production’s design elements. “It’s important to let our audiences feel what these worlds are,” Fadul said.
Then, in addition to their “real world” characters, “Kamloopa’s” actors are asked to give shape to the shifters and ancestral matriarchs who move in and out of the world in which their characters live. It’s intensely physical.
“I’ve found how intricate and how much work there is in playing all these (elements) together,” Nez said. “It is so rich. There is a piece of myself in each.”
In addition to the physical demands, there are linguistic demands. Some of the play’s dialogue is delivered in the Indigenous language of the Syilx people.
Fadul has worked closely with WAM dramaturg Tatiana Godfrey and cultural consultant Maynard McRae, Jr. In addition, Fadul, who has been involved with “Kamloopa” since March, has done her own deep dive into research and tried to find ways, as a non-Indigenous woman, to make her own personal connections to the world of “Kamloopa.”
Nez is hopeful audiences will come away from “Kamloopa” with a greater appreciation of the commonality, rather than differences, between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.
“Everyone can relate to wanting to fit in, to belong,” van Ginhoven said.
“This is part of the human experience, this journey of three women coming into their power” Fadul said. “This is a joyful, funny story that has so much heart to it.”