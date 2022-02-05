Looking inward, Williamstown festival will pare offerings to ensure art’s demands don’t ignore human needs

WILLIAMSTOWN — Grievances over work conditions faced by Williamstown Theatre Festival staff members sparked a walkout last summer during a rehearsal, as lower-paid employees complained of mistreatment in the rush to bring a musical to audiences outdoors in a rainy July.

Since then, the nationally recognized festival based at Williams College has been working to turn a corner in its human relations, Jenny Gersten, its interim artistic director, said this week.

Those moves include cutting back on the number of shows the nearly 70-year-old festival produces, to ensure that workloads are humane and manageable.

What’s more, the festival is taking aim at a broad list of social, racial and economic inequities that it acknowledges have, to some degree, been part of its makeup.

This time of year, Berkshire County’s performing arts destinations typically herald features of their coming summer seasons. In her widely circulated email Thursday, Gersten said that since she rejoined the festival last fall, replacing Mandy Greenfield, she joined with staff and trustees “listening, learning, reflecting, and rebuilding toward a more equitable, inclusive, diverse, accessible, anti-racist, and anti-oppressive Festival.”

While not pointing to failures in past practices within the festival, the bulleted actions listed in a progress report released Thursday paint a picture of an organization that did not pay enough attention to how people have been recruited, brought into the festival, supervised or treated — or simply granted personal time to recharge.

One remedy now listed promises to give employees “at least one day off per week” and will cap hours for seasonal employees and trainees, a move that suggests that in past seasons, some people have worked long hours, every day of the week.

To back that up, the festival has brought in an outside human resources consultant. That firm will let employees complete anonymous surveys, a strategy by the festival to obtain “frank and open feedback.” At the end of the season, the consultant will poll year-round staff members and zero in on problems they may identify, the progress report says. Pay levels will also be studied.

Further, a senior staff position has been created to make sure that as the festival reaches for its high artistic goals, it doesn’t exploit employees. The person in that position will be “a steward and caretaker of the people and culture at the Festival,” according to the document, “A Progress Report on Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Accessibility, Anti-Racism, and Anti-Oppression at WTF.”

The nearly 2,000-word report lists 35 distinct actions it will take to bring what Gersten termed “meaningful” change in how the group operates.

The report cautions that work is just beginning. “Meaningful structural and cultural change happens over years and decades, not weeks and months,” it says.

Gersten previously oversaw the festival as artistic director from 2011 to 2014. At the time she took the reins back, no reason was given for Greenfield’s departure. A 2020 planning document reviewed by The Eagle called for the artistic director, who was Greenfield, to commit to a “leadership transition” by 2024.

Earlier work

The report comes 20 months after the festival committed itself in June 2020, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, to be “a welcoming, diverse and inclusive workplace” that would expand its work to identify bias and guide its staff on ways to fight everyday racism.

Those goals appear to be largely incorporated in the new report.

Starting this year, all festival employees will be required to undergo “unconscious bias training,” including the rehearsal room teams comprised of all cast and crew members, as well as “creatives of every production,” the report states.

With its release this week, the festival is inviting comment from “all stakeholders.”

Notably, the list it provides of those stakeholders specifies people like technicians and trainees who are often overlooked by elite arts organizations — including some of those who spoke up last summer about their treatment by the festival during rehearsals for “Row.” The group Change Berkshire Culture has produced anonymous testimonials over the past year on Instagram about pay inequities and management problems in Berkshires arts organizations.

“We have been absorbing the valuable feedback to date, and the door is open to hearing how we can better foster a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for all,” the report says.

Comments can be sent to Danielle King, the festival’s producer and director of organizational culture, at dking@wtfestival.org. They can also be sent to Jeffrey Johnson, chair of the festival’s trustees, and to a third-party human resources consultant, by email to comments@wtfestival.org.

Changes in approach

Starting this year, the festival will no longer offer seven shows, in an apparent evolution from an attitude of “the show must go on” to one mindful of what can be done without overtaxing the people involved.

Instead, it will pare back “the number and scale” of its programs to “match its capacity to support the staff and trainees who make the Festival possible. … This will lessen the intensity and sense of urgency once endemic to WTF’s workplace.”

The update this week did not specify the number of shows that will make up the 2022 season. In addition to fewer full-scale productions, the festival will make more time between them, the periods called “changeovers,” to “further support safety and work-life balance for the employees.”

In its 2020 statement on racism, the festival said it would rebuild its apprentice and internship programs to make them “fair and equitable” and would “radically reinvent the methods by which it recruits and hires employees.”

Quote One criticism of the festival has been the fact that apprentices must pay tuition, as well as room and board, dramatically limiting the field of those who can apply.

One criticism of the festival has been that apprentices must pay tuition, as well as room and board, dramatically limiting the field of those who can apply.

Last year, the organization suspended the program for apprentices and interns, which had charged them for tuition, room and board. Free housing will now be offered for all participants, the report said.

“These programs are currently being reimagined as opportunities for learners where cost is no longer a barrier,” the progress report said, “and where work/life balance is a priority. The goal is to offer experiential training, networking, and career-building opportunities for early-career theatre-makers in all areas of the field.”