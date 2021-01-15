GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and Aston Magna Music Festival will present “Musical Offerings: Chamber Music of J.S. Bach,” a free virtual concert on Jan. 31 at 7pm.
Recorded on the Mahaiwe stage, the performance will premiere on mahaiwe.org and the theater’s YouTube channel.
The program will be performed by Aston Magna artistic director Daniel Stepner, baroque violin; Laura Jeppesen, viola de gamba; Andrea LeBlanc, baroque flute; and Peter Sykes, harpsichord.
The program features a sonata for violin and continuo, a duo sonata for flute and harpsichord, and excerpts from one of Bach’s late contrapuntal masterpieces.
"Much of Bach’s chamber music has been lost. But what we have are real gems,” said Stepner. “His music for violin and for flute, both accompanied and unaccompanied, are central to those instruments’ repertoire. His music for viola da gamba and harpsichord is also unique and of the highest quality.”
“Mahaiwe audiences have always enjoyed Aston Magna’s summer concerts," said Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson. "We are delighted to partner with them in bringing this special winter treat — something for the soul, something enduring, when it is cold and dark outside”
Founded in 1972 by Lee Elman and the late Albert Fuller, the Aston Magna Music Festival is the longest-running annual summer festival in America devoted to music performed on period instruments.