From left, Aston Magna Music Festival artistic director Daniel Stepner, baroque vioin; Laura Jeppesen, viola da gamba; Andrea LeBlanc, baroque flute; and Peter Sykes, harpsichord. Tjhe foursome will be ierforming music by J.S. Bach in a vurtual concert Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., recoirded on the Mahaiwe stage.