The Berkshire Art Association is now accepting submissions from art majors enrolled at any college in the country for its 2021 BAA Fellowship Show.
The show will be held at the Berkshire Museum this April virtually, opening on April 2 and closing April 30. The Virtual Awards Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10. $5,000 will be awarded to students whose work is chosen.
The BAA Fellowship is open to Berkshire County residents enrolled as art majors at any college in the country, as well as to non-residents majoring in art at a Berkshire County college — Berkshire Community College, MCLA, Williams and Simon’s Rock.
The BAA Fellowship Show has in recent years been shown at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts. The late Dr. Norman and Rose Avnet established a BAA Fellowship endowment to encourage the creativity of emerging young Berkshire artists.
The call for art will close on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 11:59 p.m. Submission and additional information may be found at baafellowshipshow2021.artcall.org.
Past BAA Fellowship winners include: Stephanie Van Bramer, BAA Board member and Pittsfield art teacher; Lisa Griffith, Professor of Fine Arts at Berkshire Community College; Michael Govan, head of the Los Angeles County Museum; Michael King, artist and manager of the Veterans Outreach Center; and Nicole Webster Clark, Lee art teacher.