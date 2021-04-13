PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Theatre Group is seeking young actors to audition for its upcoming non-Equity production of "The Wizard of Oz" directed by E. Gray Simons III.
Roles are open to young actors of all ethnicities in grades 3 through 12. Interested students should submit an audition video as a YouTube or Google Video link by Friday, April 16. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the cast of the show will be very limited in size.
Students’ auditions should include 1 minute of a song from "The Wizard of Oz" with or without accompaniment. Audition clips should also include an introduction with the actors’ full name, grade, school and the name of the song they will be singing. Video audition links should be submitted by email to wizardofoz@berkshiretheatre.org by 5 p.m. Friday. Callbacks will take place as needed.
Rehearsals will start June 28 and occur approximately six days a week including daytime, early evenings and some weekends. Attending all necessary rehearsals and performances will be required. All rehearsals will take place in Pittsfield. The health and safety of our patrons and staff is of utmost importance. BTG has outlined COVID-19 procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines.
Performances will be held July 23 through Aug. 15 and will take place Outside Under the Big Tent at the Colonial Theatre Parking Lot in Pittsfield.
For more information, visit www.berkshiretheatregroup.org.