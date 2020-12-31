Editor's Note

Theater at its essence is about storytelling — a direct, immediate, shared communal experience, person to person; actors with other actors on a stage; audience members with audience members. It's about the dynamics — at once nuanced and obvious — between actors and audience.

COVID-19 has changed all that. The broad landscape of life amid the coronavirus has much to do with isolation, separation; experiences shared in small numbers, person to person, and/or across Skype, FaceTime and Zoom. How to make all of that, and other digital devices, work for the benefit of the storytellers was among the formidable challenges each of them faced as, like theaters across the country, they scrapped their seasons and reimagined how they might maintain a presence. Most went virtual; one went Audible; two caught national attention; some went outdoors, with and without tents. All took tough hits to income. And all were led, by the often volatile national discussion about racial inequity, to examine — more closely than ever — the role of theater, writ large by the conversation about race relations in America, and explore what the implications of that examination are for the theaters serving the Berkshires.

We won't really know the effects of 2020 until our theaters roll out their plans for the new 2021; what stories will be told? how will they be told?

In the meantime, who better to reflect on 2020 than the storytellers themselves? Over the next few weeks, the artistic directors of Barrington Stage Company (Julianne Boyd), Berkshire Theatre Group (Kate Maguire), Chester Theatre Company (Daniel Elihu Kramer), Shakespeare & Company (Allyn Burrows), WAM Theatre (Kristen van Ginhoven), and Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield) will discuss 2020 and lookahead to 2021 in a series of question-and-answer interviews we're releasing two at a time. Each artistic director has responded to the same set of questions.

Answers are lightly edited for length, style and clarity.

— Jeffrey Borak, arts and entertainment editor

Julianne Boyd is founding artistic director of Barrington Stage Company, which was established in 1995 at Consolati Performing Arts Center at Mount Everett Regional High School in Sheffield. The company presented its first season in Pittsfield in 2006. BSC now performs at Boyd-Quinson Mainstage on Union Street and the smaller St. Germain Stage in the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center on Linden Street.

Boyd recently took the time out of her busy schedule to answer our questions about the impact of 2020 and about her hopes for 2021.

Q: How would you characterize 2020?

A: Difficult and unpredictable but ultimately exciting and tremendously rewarding. We were able to show, through all of the struggles of getting a season on, that art has healing power — it brings people together to transcend their individual problems and share some humanity for a few hours. It was difficult because our superb staff never worked harder or more hours to bring safe and exciting theater to the community.

Q: What were the most formidable challenges you faced? What strategies did you devise to deal with them?

A: The largest challenge was finding a way to do theater safely, examining every aspect of a patron’s experience, from the moment a person enters our theater space until the moment he/she leaves. We examined that experience and strategized what we would need to do — air filtration system, state-of-the art filters, sanitation, removal of seats (indoors), spacing of seats, sanitation (outdoors) — to have the safest and most comfortable experience for our audience. We needed to communicate to patrons the safety measures we had put into place before they bought tickets, whether we’d be indoors or outdoors under a tent. We also needed to get permission from Equity, the actors’ union, to allow actors to work in our space — it took about two months and many forms and conversations but we did it!

Q: What would you say were your most satisfying or rewarding accomplishments in 2020?

A: First: Pivoting from indoor theater to outdoor theater in less than a week when (Gov. Charlie Baker) would not allow Phase 3/Step 2 — allowing indoor theater — to begin, and then teching the show (creating the sound and light cues) outside under near-hurricane conditions. It gave the expression “the show must go on!” an entirely new meaning. It was a gigantic, exhausting but ultimately exciting group effort and made me realize how fantastic our staff, our designers, our stage manager and our actor (Mark H. Dold) are. We will be forever bonded because of that experience.

Second: Seeing Mark H. Dold on opening night take the first bow in a theater in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was thrilling to see the audience rise to their feet in tears, happy to be in a theater, sharing an experience with others for the first time in months.

Q: What are the most significant lessons you learned and/or discussions you had in 2020 and how are those lessons and discussions shaping your thinking about 2021 and perhaps beyond?

A: First: Be nimble and be prepared to pivot. Our staff is prepared for anything in 2021.

Second: Our Board and staff never thought about not doing theater in 2020 but instead on how to do theater in 2020. We will continue to stay positive and come up with creative solutions in 2021, no matter what curve ball is thrown our way.

Third: We met a number of new community partners who were tremendously supportive as we moved ahead with our season. We want to continue building on those relationships.

Fourth: Doing virtual readings as well as filming shows on the stage in an empty theater (beginning in September) increased our national audience significantly. We hope to continue with a hybrid model in 2021, doing live theater as well as filming some of the shows.

Q: What is/are your hope(s) for 2021?

A: My hope is we all get vaccinated, we begin to return to some kind of normal life, we produce great theater both outside under a tent and inside on the Mainstage (with the seats still removed and with maximum seating of 160 for cautionary measures). And finally, next year this time, we hope and pray COVID-19 will be behind us.

