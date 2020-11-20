PITTSFIELD -- "The Supadupa Kid 2: Move," Pittsfield-based writer Ty Allan Jackson's sequel to his 2012 novel, "The Supadupa Kid," will be streamed free in a virtual reading on YouTube beginning Dec. 3.
Barrington Stage Company artistic director Julianne Boyd will be directing a cast of youths and adults from the Berkshires and New York's Capital Region.
Jackson's self-published "The Supadupa Kid" focuses on a young Black boy, Javon Williams, who, through a freak accident, gains remarkable superpowers which he uses to take on a neighborhood bully with superpowers of his own which he is using to terrorize the community.
In "Supadupa Kid 2: Move," Javon takes on the formidable Dark Matter, who has power of her own to control gravity and invisibility. Joining Javon in his latest fight against evil are his best friend, a genius named Ronald, and a new Latina superheroine sidekick, Maya Gonzalez, aka Muevete.
Barrington Stage had commissioned a musical version of "The Supadupa Kid," which was scheduled to be performed by BSC's Youth Theatre in the 2020 season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic that production has been postponed to a future season.
"We are delighted to work with Ty Allan Jackson once again to bring the ... world of 'Supadupa Kid 2: Move' to our family audiences," Boyd said in a prepared statement.
"We are deeply committed to working with and providing entertainment for our community that features two young teen superheroes of color who are smart, strong and resourceful -- and who fight evil and win. These are superb role models for today's young audiences."
The cast includes West Dews as Javon, Aiden Kelley as Ronald, and Deisy Escobar as Maya. Sara Reese narrates; Jackson makes appearances as a newscaster and an ice cream vendor.
Complete details are available through the Barrington Stage website -- barringtonstageco.org.