PITTSFIELD -- Barrington Stage ComPany is extending its virtual cabaret, "Holiday Getaway," starring Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress, and accompanist-performer-arranger-composer Joel Waggoner.
The concert, which was to have ended Dec. 23, now will be streamed on Broadway on Demand from 12 a.m. Dec. 25 through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Green, Umphress and Waggoner perform new holiday songs as well as traditional favorites. The show was filmed under COVID-19 protocols on the stage of Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. No audience was present in the theater.
“With so many of us unable to gather together with friends and family, we want to offer a virtual holiday concert to share a lot of laughter and joy as well as truly heartfelt wishes with our community,” Barrington Stage Company artistic director Julianne Boyd said. “And what better way than with three ... talented performers and friends of BSC.
"We look forward to the moment when we can all gather together safely again in the very near future ... ."
Complete information is available online at barringtonstageco.org