PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company's Tenth Annual 10X10 New Play Festival is set for March 11-21.
This year's festival, celebrating 10 years of 10X10s, will be filmed live on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage with no live audience and stream by demand March 11–14 and 18–21.
Tickets — $35 for one viewer, $55 for a household viewing — are available at barringtonstageco.org/10x10.
“Who knew when we started our 10x10 New Play Festival ten years ago that it would become one of our most popular events of the year?” BSC artistic director Julianne Boyd said in a prepared statement. “We started with two weeks of performances and as of last year, we ran our 10x10 Plays for one month in the middle of the winter.
"This year, we have the added challenge of filming the plays in an empty theater and streaming them into our patrons' homes. While this is not the challenge we were looking for, we hope to reach an even larger audience than ever before!”
Boyd and Matthew Penn will be directing a cast of 10X10 veterans: Doug Harris (’20), Maya Loren Jackson (’20), Matt Neely (’12–’18), Keri Safran (’18–’20), Peggy Pharr Wilson (all 10) and Robert Zukerman (’12, ’14, ’15, ’18, ’19).
An Emmy-nominated director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab for the last 13 seasons in Great Barrington and directed the Off Broadway production of "Mother of the Maid" starring Glenn Close.
The plays:
— "Protecting the Innocent" by Brent Askari. Directed by Julianne Boyd. Being Santa’s Helper is harder than anticipated for two parents.
— "Finding Help" by Marj O’Neill-Butler. Directed by Julianne Boyd. Daphne and her mother are at loggerheads concerning assisted living or a caregiver. When Daphne tries to solve the problem, she is surprised by her mother’s attitude.
— "Don’t Call Me Cupid" by Jonathan Cook. Directed by Julianne Boyd. What could go wrong if Cupid shoots his arrow? Well… it turns out quite a lot.
— "People Will Talk" by Scott Mullen. Directed by Matthew Penn. When Martha and Owen both wind up on the same building ledge together, they find themselves talking about what brought them there.
— "Lizzie Borden Gets Engaged" by Ellen Abrams. Directed by Julianne Boyd. After her name is cleared, Lizzie Borden goes looking for love.
— "Speed Play" by Alex Dremann. Directed by Matthew Penn. One park bench, two people and a tiny hourglass might tell you a lot about the world.
— "Blind Larks" by Christine Foster. Directed by Matthew Penn. When four teachers on a field trip are trapped in a rockfall, they find that their thoughts can affect their very chance of survival.
— "A Dateless Bargain with Engrossing Death" by John Minigan. Directed by Matthew Penn. When the Messenger of Death comes to visit in the form of an old acquaintance from college, database administrator Bobby has to do some quick and computational thinking to stay alive.
— "Happy Birthday Leonard" by Walter Thinnes. Directed by Matthew Penn. Eleanor has got quite the present for Leonard on his 70th birthday. But the fun only starts when the clock hits midnight.
— "On the Rocks" by Jessica Provenz. Directed by Julianne Boyd. Grandma’s out of the hospital and recovering after her stroke, but something’s amiss — grandpa’s stoned on pot brownies and won’t let anyone near her…
Tickets to the 10X10 New Play Festival are on sale now. For more information, call the Barrington Stage box Office at 413-236-8888 or visit barringtonstageco.org.